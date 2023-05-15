Business intelligence market size to grow by USD 12,144.6 million from 2022 to 2027: Growing demand for BI in retail to boost growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global business intelligence market size is estimated to grow by USD 12,144.6 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 8.49%. The growing demand for BI in retail is driving market growth. The retail industry generates large amounts of data from sales transactions, customer interactions, inventory management, and other sources. BI tools can help retailers gain operational insights, optimize strategies, and improve performance. They can analyze sales data by product, location, time period, customer segment, and other variables, as well as identify trends, patterns, and growth opportunities. This allows retailers to personalize products and improve customer satisfaction. These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Intelligence Market 2023-2027

Business intelligence market – Customer landscape

Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global business intelligence market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global business intelligence market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany.

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

Business intelligence market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global business intelligence market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer business intelligence in the market are Amazon.com Inc., Arbela Technologies Corp., Global Software LLC, Hitachi Ltd., Idera Inc., InetSoft Technology Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc., Panorama Software Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., ScienceSoft USA Corp., Sisense Ltd., TARGIT AS, TIBCO Software Inc., QlikTech international AB, and Salesforce.com Inc. and others.

There is intense competition among vendors in terms of product features, price, customized solutions, and services offered. Established vendors are expected to focus on strategies such as geographical expansion, production capacities, and upselling of products by upgrading the existing ones. They will have to strengthen their strategies to hold on to their current market, as the competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify during the forecast period.

What's new? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor offerings -

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers business intelligence solutions, namely Amazon QuickSight.

The company offers business intelligence solutions, namely Amazon QuickSight. Global Software LLC - The company offers business intelligence solutions through its subsidiary Logi Analytics Inc.

The company offers business intelligence solutions through its subsidiary Logi Analytics Inc. Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers business intelligence solutions through its subsidiary Hitachi Vantara LLC.

The company offers business intelligence solutions through its subsidiary Hitachi Vantara LLC. InetSoft Technology Corp. - The company offers business intelligence solutions such as InetSoft Hosted Cloud Flexible BI.

Business Intelligence Market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (BFSI, healthcare, ICT, government, and others), deployment (on-premise and cloud), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The BFSI segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. In recent years, the fast advent of digitalization has transformed the BFSI industry. Technology companies such as Google LLC, Amazon.com Inc., and Paytm have developed payment and banking apps for their customers. They have partnered with banks and leveraged their large user base to enter the fintech industry. Banks use technologies and tools such as BI and data analytics to meet customers' needs. These technologies help financial institutions make smarter decisions, which will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global business intelligence market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global business intelligence market.

North America is estimated to account for 34% of the growth of the global business intelligence market during the forecast period. North America is an important market for BI platforms, as the region is an early adopter of advanced technologies. Moreover, the region has some of the leading providers and consumers of data. Therefore, the large amount of data generated in North America is driving the growth of the regional market.

Business intelligence market – Market dynamics

Key trends - The rising adoption of smart connected devices is a key trend in the market. The adoption of smart connected devices such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, and IoT devices is increasing the use of BI. These devices generate large amounts of data that can be collected and analyzed to generate valuable insights. Smart devices enable real-time data collection and analysis, which helps organizations make faster and more informed decisions. Therefore, the increasing adoption of smart connected devices is driving the growth of the BI market, as BI tools enable organizations to collect and analyze large amounts of data in real-time.

Major challenges - Rising concern for data privacy is challenging market growth. Large clusters of disparate systems and data silos within an organization are connected by business analytics solutions to collect data. Predictive models also pose a security risk, as they have access all sensitive information. In addition, administrative errors can create security loopholes that can be used by hackers. These issues can ultimately lead to loss of brand loyalty, expensive litigation, and costly insurance claims. Therefore, data security and privacy concerns will pose a threat to the BI market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this business intelligence market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the business intelligence market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the business intelligence market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the business intelligence market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of business intelligence market vendors

The IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market size is expected to increase by USD 281.25 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.12%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (IT-related BPO, contact centers BPO, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The business information market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 80.42 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and others), application (b2b and b2c), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Business Intelligence Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,144.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.19 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Arbela Technologies Corp., Global Software LLC, Hitachi Ltd., Idera Inc., InetSoft Technology Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc., Panorama Software Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., ScienceSoft USA Corp., Sisense Ltd., TARGIT AS, TIBCO Software Inc., QlikTech international AB, and Salesforce.com Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

