Business Intelligence Software



Summary

"Business Intelligence Software" a new Global Outlook report , provides analyses the current trends, drivers, and inhibitors impacting the Business Intelligence Software market. The report outlines the evolution of Business Intelligence technologies, and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market. This report also presents view of the revenue opportunities in the Business Intelligence market through to 2023, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, sectors, and size band. Moreover, following in-depth ICT decision maker surveys, the report outlines enterprises' investment priorities in the Business Intelligence segment.



Scope

The Global Outlook Report provides in-depth analysis of the following -

- Business Intelligence market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of global revenues from business intelligence software.

- Market trends, drivers & inhibitors: an analysis of key current trends in the BI market, factors driving growth in the BI market, and inhibitors to the BI market growth.

- Vendor landscape : a brief overview of the key business intelligence software vendors.

- Opportunities and recommendations for business intelligence vendors



Reasons to buy

- The report helps understand the business intelligence software market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and inhibitors shaping the business intelligence software segment.

- The report provides an assessment of business intelligence vendors and their relative positions in the business intelligence software market.

- The report provides insight into revenue opportunity forecasts in the business intelligence software market from 2018 to 2023, spanning four technology segments, six regions, 14 verticals, and two size bands.

- The report provides an extensive analysis of technology growth predictions based on adoption indicators, end-user technology demand, in-house ICT survey results, and macroeconomic factors.

- The report provides a detailed breakdown of the opportunities within the business intelligence software segment and its sub categories.



