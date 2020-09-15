Business Intelligence Software Market To Grow At 10.1% CAGR by 2025, Owing To Growing Need For Analyzing Data & Making Strategic Decisions | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global business intelligence (BI) software market size is anticipated to value USD 48.5 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The rising need for analyzing data and making strategic decisions is expected to drive the demand for the market in the upcoming years.

The finance functional segment witnessed the highest share across the global market due to the surging usage of these tools for processing, analyzing and collecting financial data. While the segment of executive management is anticipated to register substantial growth in the upcoming years owing to its surging adoption by the majority of enterprises for making strategic business decisions.

The query, reporting & search tools dominated the global market in 2018 due to surging need for raw data transportation and in-depth analysis. On the other hand, the dashboards & scoreboards segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth on account of their surging usage for analyzing data and allowing end-users and corporate staff with the ongoing business decisions.

In 2018, the BFSI end-use segment dominated the global market due to its rising usage of such software for providing enhanced access to the client database, boosted client experience, and secured transactions. While the segment of manufacturing is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the forecasted period on account of an increasing need for the removal of conventional approaches and replacing them with data-centric structures.

The BI software market includes key players such as Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Tableau Software, and Cloud9 Analytics. They are constantly engaged in product development, launching updates and innovation to gain a competitive advantage over other players.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2018, the technology segment of cloud business intelligence held the largest share across the global market.

. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth across the global market over the forecasted years.

Million Insights has segmented the global business intelligence software market on the basis of technology, function, tool, deployment, enterprise size, end use, and region:

Business Intelligence Software Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Cloud Business Intelligence



Mobile Business Intelligence



Social Business Intelligence



Traditional Business Intelligence

Business Intelligence Software Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Executive Management



Finance



Information and Deployment



Sales and Marketing

Business Intelligence Software Tool Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Dashboards & Scoreboards



OLAP & Visualization Tools



Predictive Analysis



Query, Reporting & Search Tools

Business Intelligence Software Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

On-premise



Hosted

Business Intelligence Software Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Large Enterprises



Small & Medium Enterprises

Business Intelligence Software End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

BFSI



Government



Healthcare



IT & Telecom



Manufacturing



Media & Entertainment



Others

Business Intelligence Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



MEA

