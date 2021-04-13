Business Jargon Is Costing Companies Billions: New Book Cites Examples, Offers Fixes

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lose the stilted language, bewildering jargon, annoying acronyms, and numbing wordiness that leave audiences mystified rather than informed…and start writing and speaking with clarity, brevity and impact.

So says the new book Business Blather: Stop Using Words That Sound Good But Say Nothing! by business communications expert, seven-time author and award-winning copywriter Jerry McTigue.

Business Blather: Stop Using Words That Sound Good But Say Nothing! shows you how to break free from the pretentious language and bewildering jargon of business discourse today, and create high-impact websites, LinkedIn profiles, ads, email blasts, presentations, and more. Jerry McTigue is a professional business writer, copywriter, journalist, and author with decades of experience crafting every kind of business communication imaginable. His seven books have been featured on hundreds of radio and TV shows, and articles and essays published in major city newspapers and national magazines. His copywriting prowess has earned him the CLIO and ANDY awards for advertising excellence. He is a member of the American Society of Journalists and Authors (ASJA).

Giving numerous examples of the ineffectual corporate babble plaguing business discourse, McTigue demonstrates how each excerpt can be expressed in a clearer, more incisive way.

"Businesses large and small have been buying into this pretentious style of communication for decades," says McTigue. "But it's costing them dearly, gumming up their messaging, and all it produces are contorted facial expressions."

McTigue cites a study by PRovoke Media that estimates companies lose $37 billion annually to poor communications. He believes that number could be many times higher.

"How do you measure the daily cost in lost productivity and revenue attributable to the billions of emails that leave you scratching your head, websites that can't get to the point, ads that confound with insider lingo, and other communications that are frustratingly unclear?"

With users spending an average of 15 seconds on a website, delaying critical information or dancing around your topic like Fred Astaire is deadly, McTigue warns.

The book also instructs readers on how to apply their newly learned skills to a host of specific business and marketing communications, including websites, emails, social media ads, print ads, presentations, LinkedIn profiles, brochures, sales letters, and more.

Ronni Burns, Professor of Business Communication at NYU Stern School of Business, writes: "This book is a wonderful reminder of the impact of using simple, powerful language, whether it's in your emails, LinkedIn profile, or business mission."

Business Blather: Stop Using Words That Sound Good But Say Nothing! paperback edition is available or can be ordered at online and physical bookstores, and in the Kindle edition at: https://amzn.to/2XMVn0E

For media inquiries, to request a review copy, or to ask about corporate and educational quantity discounts, call 203-254-7789 or email: [email protected]

SOURCE Jerry McTigue