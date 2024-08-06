Business Jet Completes First Gulfstream GV Starlink Installation

Business Jet installs Starlink, a satellite-based internet solution, on Gulfstream GV at Dallas facility, with installation on the Embraer Legacy 600 STC Certification Aircraft to follow.

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Jet announces the completion of its first Starlink installation on a Gulfstream GV. In addition, the company is preparing an installation for STC certification on the Embraer Legacy 600, which will further expand the list of aircraft models available for installations.

Starlink Aero Terminal installed on Gulfstream GV

"We're thrilled to have achieved this milestone and are so grateful for the opportunity to install the system on the certification aircraft for the Legacy 600," said Lina Sabbah, Director of Aircraft Solutions and Acquisitions. "The addition of Starlink to our offerings is a reflection of Business Jet's commitment to innovation and customization, and we could not be more excited to have a role in enhancing our clients' experience." As the need to stay connected grows, whether it's for business or leisure, Starlink's advanced technology provides travelers with a unique and reliable solution from takeoff to touchdown, ensuring your 4K video calls, online gaming, and streaming are uninterrupted.

STCs are currently available for Gulfstream models G450/G550/G650/G650ER/GV and Bombardier Global models 6000/Express/XRS. As more STCs are expected to roll out by the end of the year for the Challenger models 300/350, Gulfstream GIV, Bombardier Global models 5000/5500/6500/7500, and Embraer Praetor/Legacy 650, Business Jet is poised to accommodate any jet that's ready to upgrade their inflight connectivity. With a team of highly experienced technicians, customers can expect a seamless installation with minimal downtime.

To learn more about Starlink or reserve an installation spot, contact Lina Sabbah, Director of Aircraft Solutions and Acquisitions, at [email protected] or 214.654.1535.

About Business Jet

Business Jet is a family owned and operated private aviation provider based at Dallas Love Field. For over 30 years, Business Jet has combined high-level aircraft maintenance and management with award-winning complementary support services, including: aircraft charter and management, award-winning FBO services, AOG support, and aircraft solutions and acquisitions. For more information, visit businessjet.com.

About Starlink by SpaceX

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. As the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world's leading provider of launch services, SpaceX is leveraging its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations to deploy the world's most advanced broadband internet system. For more information, visit starlink.com.

