Business Jet Market to grow by USD 6.32 billion during 2022-2027 | Increased global connectivity to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The business jet market size is expected to grow by USD 6.32 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by End-user (Operator and Private), Type (Large business jet, Medium business jet, and Light business jet), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increased global connectivity drives the business jet market. Executives and professionals travel to many international destinations quickly and conveniently in business jets as they have the advantage of being able to reach more airports than commercial airlines. Such flexibility saves time and improves overall travel logistics. This helps businesses respond quickly to global opportunities and challenges. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Jet Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Jet Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the business jet market: Airbus SE, Bombardier Inc., Cirrus Design Corp., Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH, Eclipse Aerospace Inc., Embraer SA, Epic Aircraft LLC, Eviation, General Dynamics Corp., Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., MSC Aerospace, PIAGGIO AERO INDUSTRIES S.p.A., Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., Stratos Aircraft, Textron Inc., The Boeing Co., XTI Aircraft Co., and Piper Aircraft Inc.
  • The Business Jet Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 3.19% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • The increased demand for long-range aircraft is an emerging business jet market trend.
  • This is attributed to a number of factors. The global expansion of business operations is a major factor because as businesses grow, they need more efficient and convenient travel solutions. 
  • Long-haul aircraft assist executives in traveling longer distances without the need for multiple layovers or connections. Consequently, it saves time and improves efficiency.

Challenge

  • The growing global geopolitical issues challenge the business jet market.
  • Some of the major factors slowing down the industry include political tensions, trade conflicts, and changes to travel regulations.
  • As a result of instability, political uncertainty may lead to reduced investment in private aviation.
  • Furthermore, travel restrictions and border closures have caused a considerable decrease in the number of business jets used for international flights during the coronavirus pandemic.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Key Segments:

By end-user, the operator segment is significant during the forecast period. This segment includes many organizations and individuals who use business jets for a variety of purposes, including business travel, charter flights, and shared ownership, among others. The ability to provide quick transportation for important employees and decision-makers as well as the flexibility and privacy involved in going to work makes this segment a popular choice among businesses. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request Free Sample

Business Jet Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 6.32 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.19

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Airbus SE, Bombardier Inc., Cirrus Design Corp., Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH, Eclipse Aerospace Inc., Embraer SA, Epic Aircraft LLC, Eviation, General Dynamics Corp., Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., MSC Aerospace, PIAGGIO AERO INDUSTRIES S.p.A., Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., Stratos Aircraft, Textron Inc., The Boeing Co., XTI Aircraft Co., and Piper Aircraft Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

