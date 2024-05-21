Business Jet Now Serving As An Authorized Starlink Dealer & Installer

Dallas-based Business Jet is now providing customers with high-speed, low-latency in-flight internet, courtesy of SpaceX's Starlink.

DALLAS, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Jet, a Love Field-based private aviation company, is proud to announce it is now an authorized Starlink dealer and installer, expanding the company's suite of solutions available to private travelers.

"Business Jet's commitment to providing a safe, vibrant and personalized aviation experience is demonstrated through innovative service offerings like Starlink by SpaceX," said Lina Sabbah, Director of Aircraft Solutions and Acquisitions. "We strive to provide our customers with tailored solutions that will not only enhance their travel experiences but empower them to be more connected than ever before." Starlink's advanced technology utilizes a constellation of LEO satellites that yields a variety of advantages such as: high-speed, global coverage, low-latency, and easy integration. Whether traveling for business or leisure, streaming a movie marathon or in back-to-back virtual meetings, Starlink's technology excels where traditional WiFi services on jets fall short.

Starlink is expected to continue expanding its list of certifications and supported aircraft. Supplemental type certificates (STCs) are currently available with Business Jet for large cabin models, including the Gulfstream G450/G550/G650/G650ER/GV and Bombardier Global 6000/Express/XRS. By the end of the year, STCs for additional models are expected, supporting aircraft such as the Challenger 300/350, Gulfstream GIV, Bombardier Global 5000/5500/6500/7500, Embraer Praetor/Legacy 600/650 and various Falcon models following in 2025.

"We are honored to provide our customers with this cutting-edge solution by SpaceX," Sabbah said. To learn more about Starlink by SpaceX or schedule a time for installation, contact Lina Sabbah, Director of Aircraft Solutions and Acquisitions, at [email protected] or 214.654.1535.

About Business Jet

Business Jet is a family owned and operated private aviation provider based at Dallas Love Field. For over 30 years, Business Jet has combined high-level aircraft maintenance and management with award-winning complementary support services, including: aircraft charter and management, award-winning FBO services, AOG support, and aircraft solutions and acquisitions. For more information, visit businessjet.com.

About Starlink by SpaceX

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. As the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world's leading provider of launch services, SpaceX is leveraging its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations to deploy the world's most advanced broadband internet system. For more information, visit starlink.com.

Media Contact:

Alette Cook

Brand Manager

214-654-1513

[email protected]

SOURCE Business Jet