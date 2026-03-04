Business Jet Opens 70,000+ Square Feet Of Fully Leased Hangar And Office Space At Dallas Love Field

Expansion brings Business Jet's Dallas Love Field campus to more than 475,000 square feet across 19 hangars to support aircraft operations.

DALLAS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Jet has completed construction of its latest hangar complex, first announced in August 2025, featuring two side-by-side hangars totaling 70,000 square feet. The company's 53-acre campus at Dallas Love Field (KDAL) now offers customers over 475,000 square feet of hangar and office space across 19 hangars and two executive terminals.

Business Jet's newly completed 18th and 19th hangars at KDAL

The expansion marks the successful completion of the next phase of Business Jet's long-term development strategy at KDAL as it positions the Fixed-Base Operator (FBO) to better serve existing and prospective clients as demand for private aviation services in the region grows.

"We're proud of the way this development seamlessly blends with our existing hangars, rounding out the northeast corner of the airport," said Chris Wright, Partner and CEO. "We're also excited to say the new space is 100% leased, reaffirming strong demand for hangar space at Dallas Love Field, specifically at Business Jet."

Each hangar is unique to serve a variety of tenant needs. The west hangar is designed to support a single tenant featuring a custom floor plan, conditioned hangar bay, and elevated interior finishes. It also features a tip-up canopy style hangar door, a first on the Business Jet campus. The east hangar is designed for multiple tenants with seven individual office and shop spaces to suit flight departments' needs.

The bays feature 28-foot doors to accommodate the latest ultra-long-range aircraft, such as the Gulfstream G700, G800, and Bombardier Global 8000. Both hangars feature epoxy-coated floors, LED lighting, large format fans, radiant tube heating, electric vehicle (EV) chargers, and integrated utility pedestals with 208/480/115-amp power, water, and compressed air.

As 2026 continues and business aviation shows no sign of slowing down, Business Jet is poised to accommodate aircraft owners and operators with industry-leading facilities and high-quality customer service. For more information about the new hangars, please visit businessjet.com/contact-us.

About Business Jet

Business Jet is a family owned and operated private aviation provider based at Dallas Love Field. For over 30 years, Business Jet has combined high-level aircraft maintenance and management with award-winning complementary support services, including: aircraft charter and management, award-winning FBO services, AOG support, and aircraft solutions and acquisitions. For more information, visit businessjet.com.

