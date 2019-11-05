Business Law Journal Bundle 2019: Access Asia Business Law Journal, China Business Law Journal, India Business Law Journal, China Lexicon

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Law Journal Bundle" journal has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Business Law Journal Bundle includes access to the Asia Business Law Journal, the China Business Law Journal and the India Business Law Journal, plus a free copy of China Lexicon

Asia Business Law Journal

A bi-monthly magazine that clarifies the legal and regulatory environment in key Asian jurisdictions and arms its readers with the tools to seize opportunity, manage risk, implement effective legal solutions and identify the most capable legal advisers across Asia. Essential reading for all in-house counsel with pan-Asian responsibilities!

China Business Law Journal

The only fully-bilingual (English and simplified Chinese) monthly magazine for China-focused business and legal practitioners. China Business Law Journal provides in-depth analysis of the legal, financial and regulatory challenges that make or break deals in China's complex and fast-changing business environment.

India Business Law Journal

A market-leading monthly magazine that delivers expert analysis of the legal and regulatory challenges facing domestic and international businesses in India. India Business Law Journal is a must read for in-house counsel and law firms alike. It assesses the implications of legal developments and provides vital intelligence on India's legal market.

China Lexicon

A unique bilingual guidebook covering the complex issues that arise when translating legal terms and definitions between English and Chinese. China Lexicon is an essential desktop reference for all China-focused legal professionals, from academics and lawmakers to in-house counsel and partners at Chinese and international law firms.

