BUSINESS LEADER AND NONPROFIT EXECUTIVE LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN FOR MAYOR OF LOS ANGELES

Former Public Company CEO and Civic Leader Outlines Results-Driven Plan Focused on Homelessness & Housing, Public Safety, and Economic Mobility

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Miller, a business leader, technology entrepreneur, and nonprofit executive with a record of building organizations that deliver real-world results, today announced his candidacy for Mayor of Los Angeles.

Miller outlined his vision emphasizing transparency, economic mobility, public safety, and urgent, accountable action on homelessness and housing.

Adam Miller for Los Angeles

"Los Angeles has extraordinary potential, but too often City Hall hasn't been there for the people who call it home," said Miller. "I'm running for Mayor to deliver effective leadership and real results — so government works for everyone, moves faster, and helps Angelenos live better."

Miller enters the race as an outsider to traditional politics, bringing decades of experience leading organizations across business, technology, and the nonprofit sectors. His work has focused on expanding opportunity, strengthening communities, and solving complex, large-scale challenges.

He founded and spent two decades building Cornerstone OnDemand , the global education company he took public as CEO; founded LA-Tech.org and launched the 1,000 Interns Initiative to expand opportunities for LA's underserved youth; helped build Better Angels to prevent homelessness through early intervention and affordable housing; and was Chairman of Team Rubicon , the veteran-led humanitarian organization responding to disasters worldwide.

Across these roles, Miller has built and scaled organizations from the ground up, managed complex systems, and delivered measurable impact — spanning homelessness, workforce development, job creation, housing access, civic engagement, and crisis response.

"Los Angeles doesn't need more talk — it needs leadership that knows how to build, manage, and execute," Miller added. "This campaign is about restoring trust, raising expectations, and moving our city forward together so that everyone thrives."

The 2026 Los Angeles mayoral election will take place on June 2, 2026.

For more information about the campaign, visit www.votemiller.com .

