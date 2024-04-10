Business Leader David Wamsley Announces Candidacy for Seat One, Tallahassee City Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Local business leader David Wamsley today announced his candidacy for Seat One on the Tallahassee City Commission. A longtime resident with deep ties to the community, Wamsley offers a vision deeply rooted in addressing income inequality, ensuring housing for all, and driving job growth. The goal: to propel Tallahassee towards a future where every individual has the opportunity to thrive.

David Wamsley Announces Candidacy for Seat One, Tallahassee City Commission

"At the heart of our city's challenges lie three interconnected issues: income inequality, the need for universal access to housing, and the critical demand for more and better jobs," said Wamsley. "It's time for a commissioner who not only recognizes these problems but actively works to solve them through innovative and inclusive policies."

Wamsley has created hundreds of jobs during his career, and brings decades of experience in leadership roles. He founded one of the world's first online advertising companies, and for eight years ran K2 Urbancorp, a highly-regarded real estate development company praised for its work in affordable housing, green building practices and traditional neighborhood development. One of K2's most acclaimed projects is Evening Rose, the 32-acre mixed-use development at the corner of Mahan and Capital Circle East.

Wamsley now serves as founder and CEO of Rosebud Communications, a Tallahassee-based global PR and communications firm that works with leading AI technology companies and startups around the world. He is also founder and CEO of BylineBuddy, which specializes in professional-grade thought leadership services for enterprises, nonprofits, political campaigns, and educational institutions.

As city commissioner, Wamsley will promote pragmatic solutions to position Tallahassee to win in the new tech-driven economy. His priorities include:

Income Inequality : Wamsley's platform starts with a strong commitment to reducing income inequality. He plans to introduce initiatives that promote fair wages, skill development, and educational opportunities, helping to ensure that economic growth benefits all members of the Tallahassee community.

Housing for All : Recognizing the fundamental right to a safe and affordable home, Wamsley is set to champion policies that increase the availability of affordable housing units, support first-time homeowners, and provide protections for renters. "Housing is more than just shelter; it's the cornerstone of stability and prosperity for our families," Wamsley emphasized.

Jobs, Jobs, Jobs: Central to Wamsley's campaign is the belief that job creation is the engine of progress. By attracting innovative businesses, supporting local entrepreneurship, and investing in sustainable industries, Wamsley aims to create a robust job market that offers diverse and well-paying opportunities to all Tallahassee residents.

"Together, we can make Tallahassee a beacon of progress, inclusivity, and prosperity. I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work for you, for our families, and for our future," Wamsley concluded.

Find out more about Wamsley's campaign for Seat One of the Tallahassee City Commission at Wamsley.ai. More updates are coming soon.

