Business Leaders Gather to Hear Economic and Business Outlooks at the 14th Annual DuPage County Regional Business Outlook Event

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 600 of the region's top business and civic leaders gathered Thursday, June 6, 2024, at the 14th Annual DuPage County Regional Business Outlook event held at the Drury Lane. Under the theme What Now & What Next?, the event shared actionable insights and valuable perspectives on the evolving business climate and how the community can work together for a better tomorrow.

Picture (L to R): Mark Sander, President & Chief Operating Officer for Old National Bank; Leo Harmon, CFA, CAIA, Senior Managing Director, Chief Investment Officer, Portfolio Manager Equity Management for Mesirow; Natalie Brown, CEO, Mesirow; The Hon. Deborah Conroy, Chair, DuPage County Board; Greg Bedalov, President & CEO, Choose DuPage; Laurie Miller, Partner, Ice Miller; Glenn Mazade, Senior Vice President, Old National Bank

Deborah Conroy, Chair of the DuPage County Board welcomed the group and provided a local snapshot of the DuPage economy. "The state of our County remains strong. We entered this fiscal year with a healthy budget surplus and kept our property tax rate flat. My financial strategy has focused on being fiscally responsible, making key investments to reduce pressures on future budgets, paying off debt early when we can, and maintaining healthy reserves and our AAA-bond rating. DuPage County is determined to provide outstanding levels of service for our residents and outstanding value for every tax dollar collected."

Leo Harmon, CFA, CAIA, Senior Managing Director, Chief Investment Officer, Portfolio Manager Equity Management for Mesirow delivered the Economic Outlook. "The U.S. economy has remained more resilient than both its global peers and broader expectations over the last year driven by fiscal spending, monetary liquidity, and solid employment formation. The Fed has been able to sustain growth while reducing overall inflation. However, this strength has come at a cost as rising debt and deficits along with excess liquidity could potentially hamstring monetary policy by reducing the Fed's ability to lower rates without triggering another round of inflation or stagnate growth by keeping rates higher for longer."

Mark Sander, President & Chief Operating Officer for Old National Bank echoed some of these perspectives in his Business Outlook, where he shared insights into how these economic trends and other factors are impacting the business community. "Old National loves DuPage County and is invested in it. Chicagoland continues driving the economic future of the Midwest. There is a tremendous spirit of determination and collaboration, and a sense of pride in our city by business leaders that leaves us optimistic."

The annual DuPage County Regional Business Outlook event, hosted by Choose DuPage, Ice Miller, and Mesirow, brings together DuPage County's business owners and executives, government and education leaders and other members of the local business community to gain key insights about the current regional and national economic landscape, as well as to discuss best practices and growing potential in today's economy.

Choose DuPage is the regional economic development organization for DuPage County, Illinois. A public/private partnership, Choose DuPage is dedicated to advancing DuPage County as a premier global business location. Geographically desirable, with a highly skilled labor force, DuPage County offers a diverse economy, friendly business climate, and substantial transportation network. Choose DuPage leverages these benefits to retain and attract business, support local economic development efforts, and address policy issues critical to the needs of business. www.choosedupage.com

Ice Miller LLP is a full-service law firm dedicated to helping our clients stay ahead of a changing world. With over 350 legal professionals across seven offices, we advise clients on all aspects of complex legal issues impacting businesses each day. We serve emerging growth companies, FORTUNE 500 corporations, municipal entities and nonprofits. www.icemiller.com

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities, and our culture.

