DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 600 of the region's top business and civic leaders gathered Thursday, June 4, 2026, at the 16th Annual DuPage County Regional Business Outlook event held at the Drury Lane. Under the theme Navigating an Evolving Economy, the event shared actionable insights and valuable perspectives on the evolving business climate and what businesses and organizations should be doing today to prepare for tomorrow.

Business Leaders Gather to Hear Economic and Business Outlooks at the 16th Annual DuPage County Regional Business Outlook Event | L to R: Tim Killeen, Abiel Reinhart, The Hon. Deborah Conroy, and Greg Bedalov

Deborah Conroy, Chair of the DuPage County Board welcomed the group and provided a local snapshot of the DuPage economy. "In DuPage County, we are dedicated to providing outstanding services to our residents while remaining fiscally responsible. We are making strategic investments that allow us to help people struggling with affordability, while maintaining a balanced budget and a strong financial position. This stability continues to make DuPage a premier location in which families and business can truly thrive," said Chair Conroy.

Abiel Reinhart, Senior Economist at J.P. Morgan delivered the Economic Outlook. "The economy is set to continue to grow this year at a similar pace to last year, assuming global oil supply starts to recover soon. With the job market showing tentative signs of re-accelerating and inflation remaining firm, the Fed is likely to hold rates steady for the remainder of 2026," said Reinhart.

Tim Killeen, President of the University of Illinois System echoed some of these perspectives in his Business Outlook, where he shared insights into how these economic trends and other factors are impacting the business community. "Illinois is well-positioned to lead in this period of rapid economic transition, thanks in part to strong partnerships we are building between government, industry, education and other sectors. But it is absolutely vital that we work even more closely in the years ahead on workforce and economic development and, just as importantly, the broader needs that provide the foundation for a strong, resilient society," Killeen said.

The annual DuPage County Regional Business Outlook event, hosted by Choose DuPage, Mesirow, Rathje Woodward, and Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Service, Inc., brings together DuPage County's business owners and executives, government and education leaders and other members of the local business community to gain key insights about the current regional and national economic landscape, as well as to discuss best practices and growing potential in today's economy.

About Choose DuPage

Choose DuPage is the regional economic development organization for DuPage County, Illinois. A public/private partnership, Choose DuPage is dedicated to advancing DuPage County as a premier global business location. Geographically desirable, with a highly skilled labor force, DuPage County offers a diverse economy, friendly business climate, and substantial transportation network. Choose DuPage leverages these benefits to retain and attract business, support local economic development efforts, and address policy issues critical to the needs of business. www.choosedupage.com

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. www.mesirow.com

About Rathje Woodward

From its roots in DuPage County, Rathje Woodward provides unparalleled legal services to clients across the country. Our seasoned attorneys deliver strategic, results-driven representation leading to success both in and out of the courtroom. RW's legal team provides solutions to clients in a variety of areas including litigation (trial and appellate), labor and employment, real estate, business law, and condominium and homeowners' association law. Our clients range from large corporations to family businesses to individuals. www.rathjelaw.com

About Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Service, Inc.

For over 66 years, Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Service, Inc. has provided best-in-class transportation services to hospitals and communities, while also training the next generation of EMTs. Today, as the Midwest's leader in EMS, Superior brings its patient care and transportation solutions to five states: Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Ohio. www.superiorambulance.com

Media

Courtney Healy

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SOURCE Choose DuPage