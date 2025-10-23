Business Liquidation Auction - All County Rental of Morristown, NJ

Don't miss this opportunity to acquire quality, well-maintained machinery at auction value. Visit www.ajwauctions.com to view the catalog and place your bids before the auction closes on October 30th.

"AJ Willner Auctions is proud to facilitate this significant liquidation of All County Rental, a company that has served North Jersey's contractors and homeowners for more than 57 years," said Harry Byrnes, Auctioneer at AJ Willner Auctions. "This auction offers the general public an opportunity to acquire well maintained contractor grade tools and equipment at deeply discounted prices."

This auction aligns with AJ Willner Auctions' mission to provide expert oversight to business liquidations within the industrial / commercial space. With decades of experience, AJ Willner Auctions offers a reliable platform for fiduciaries, lenders, and business owners to manage asset liquidation effectively. Attendees gain access to a diverse selection of equipment that was part of an active rental operation. This event is an excellent opportunity for those looking to expand their fleet or start a new business.

The auction features a variety of items, including:

Heavy Equipment & Vehicles 2012 Isuzu NPR-HD Box Truck Kubota skid steers, loaders & backhoes (SSV65, SVL75-2, BX23S, L47, B26) Kato excavators (17VXE, 25V4-F, 35V4, 45V4-F, 50V5) Bobcat MT85 Mini Track Loader John Deere & Kubota UTVs (Gator 6x4, RTV1140CPX 4x4) Toyota 8FGU25 Dual-Fuel Forklift (4,850 lb. capacity)

Machine Attachments & Implements

Equipment Trailers of All Kind

Construction & Concrete Equipment

Landscaping & Grounds Maintenance

Power, Air & Electrical Trade Equipment

Shop & Specialty Tools

Restoration & Cleaning Equipment

& Much More.

Click Here for More Info & Online Bidding

AJ Willner Auctions, LLC is one of the oldest and most respected business liquidation and commercial auction firms in the Tri-State area, headquartered in Riverdale, New Jersey. The company specializes in asset liquidation and remarketing services for a wide range of industries — from construction, manufacturing, and transportation to retail & hospitality.

Media Contact:

Harry Byrnes

(908) 789-9999

[email protected]

SOURCE AJ Willner Auctions LLC