Business Litigation Attorney, Markotsis & Lieberman, P.C., Explains the Pros and Cons of Mediation During A Dispute

When faced with a business dispute, an option to having the case litigated to determine the outcome is the use of mediation to resolve the dispute without going to court. While there are valid reasons to consider mediation over litigation, there are also some risks to be considered. It's best to weigh the pros and cons of mediation to determine if it is the right course of action for you:

The pros:

The parties involved have a greater say in the outcome, as opposed to relying on a judge who could surprise all parties with their outcome.

The parties can communicate directly, yet also have the opportunity to have a neutral party present who can provide unbiased evaluations and point out factors that might not have been considered.

The cost of mediation is typically much lower than that of carrying litigation to trial.

Mediation can happen early in the process. Often, disputes are resolved in a shorter time frame than it would usually take a case to get to court.

The parties are more likely to be able to carry on with a relationship after mediation than after a court-ordered decision.

There is generally not a public record of the mediation results.

The cons:

The parties may be so determined to achieve their desired outcome that mediation does not lead to a resolution.

If the situation is complex, a mediated resolution of all of the issues may be difficult.

Both parties must be cooperative and willing to reach a compromise, rather than having a court ordering a decision.

There may still be a need for court intervention. If that's the case, the whole process could end up being more expensive and time-consuming than if they were to choose litigation in the first place.

No matter what course of action you decide to pursue to resolve your dispute, it's best to seek advice from an experienced attorney.

