Business Luminary Cynthia Marshall Named To T.D. Jakes Foundation Board Of Directors

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The T.D. Jakes Foundation, a global nonprofit that focuses on workforce readiness through STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) education and training, community building and community development, announced that it has named Dallas Mavericks CEO and former AT&T Senior Vice President—Human Resources & Chief Diversity Officer Cynthia "Cynt" Marshall to its Board of Directors.

Named one of Adweek's 30 Most Powerful Women in Sports, Marshall has earned significant praise for her lifelong efforts to create more inclusive workplace cultures. During her 36-year career at AT&T, Marshall helped the company earn the No. 3 spot on DiversityInc's 2017 Top 50 list of companies. In addition, under Marshall's leadership, AT&T secured a place on Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For" list in 2017, one of only two Fortune 50 companies to make the list.

"Cynt Marshall is a leader and innovator in making America's workplaces more diverse," said Chairman T.D. Jakes. "We are grateful to have her join our board and look forward to working with her to bring opportunity to communities left behind and further connect companies with the talent they need to power the modern economy."

Marshall joined the Mavericks in March 2018 and quickly made the organization the NBA standard for inclusion and diversity, bringing transparency, trust and her values-based leadership to transform the organization within her first 100 days.

Before joining the Mavericks, Marshall founded Marshalling Resources, a consulting firm specializing in leadership, diversity and inclusion, culture transformation and overall optimization of people resources. She spent the bulk of her career with AT&T, where she was responsible for identifying and developing leaders and aligning employees with the company's vision and priorities.

"I'm excited to join the T.D. Jakes Foundation Board of Directors and look forward to supporting its important mission by tapping into the many business connections I've made over my almost 40-year career," Marshall said. "We're in a pivotal moment. Business has finally gotten serious about diversity and driving systemic change. With the support of the T.D. Jakes Foundation Board and leadership, I know we can make a difference in these communities."

Throughout her career, Marshall has chaired a variety of nonprofit boards. In addition to serving on the Board of the T.D. Jakes Foundation, Marshall is currently on the board of Dallas CASA, Dallas Regional Chamber, Texas Women's Foundation, Texas 2036 and is a member of the Executive Leadership Council (ELC).

Among her many awards and accolades, Marshall was one of the Women of Power Legacy Award honorees by Black Enterprise (2019). In March 2020 and several times prior, Marshall was selected as one of the "50 Most Powerful Women in Corporate America" by Black Enterprise magazine, won the National ATHENA® Leadership Program Award, recognizing exceptional women who excel in their careers and contribute to their communities (2019), and included in Ebony magazine's 2019 and 2018 "Power 100" lists.

About the T.D. Jakes Foundation

The T.D. Jakes Foundation is committed to building bridges to opportunity in the United States and around the world. For 40 years, T.D. Jakes has connected diverse communities across socio-economic divides. With the launch of his eponymous foundation, Chairman Jakes is harnessing decades of resources and connections to prepare people for success in the 21st-century workforce, lift underserved populations and connect corporations to new, highly skilled pools of talent amid increasing global competition. For more information, visit: www.tdjfoundation.org.

