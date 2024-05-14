Business Makeover: U-Haul Jobs, Self-Storage Coming to Kenton at Former Kmart Site

KENTON, Ohio, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is revealing plans for a former Kmart® building at 1005 E. Columbus St. in Kenton that it purchased back on Feb. 9.

The 11-acre property is being repurposed for a contemporary retail, moving and self-storage facility as part of the U-Haul Adaptive Reuse program.

U-Haul is converting the old Kmart building at 1005 E. Columbus St. in Kenton to offer 720 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms in addition to trucks, trailers, U-Box mobile storage, boxes, retail moving supplies and more.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kenton and its 95,000 square feet are currently being converted to provide customers access to 720 indoor climate-controlled self-storage units with high-tech security features at affordable price points.

While the building makeover takes place, DIY moving products like truck and trailer rentals, U-Box portable storage containers, boxes and moving supplies are available from a temporary retail showroom. Professional hitch installation and propane will also be available in the future to ensure U-Haul of Kenton is a full-service property.

Current business hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. Make reservations on the U-Haul app or call the store at (419) 679-3000.

"We are elated to be part of the Kenton community and grateful for the opportunity to refresh this vacant Kmart into a beautiful U-Haul center," stated Logan Minnich, U-Haul Company of Northwestern Ohio president. "We want to provide customers with our full line of moving and storage solutions, from climate-controlled rooms to portable storage. We look forward to seeing this area grow and being there to support the needs of Ohio families."

Minnich intends to hire up to 10 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Kenton community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

Acquisition of the former Kmart property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

The finished store will feature sustainable programs like Take A Box, Leave A Box and a U-Haul Re-Use Center where gently used furnishings can be shared among fellow community members.

U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don't need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse, truck modifications to improve fuel economy, the Take a Box, Leave a Box program, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes® that are shared hundreds of times before being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company's latest sustainability program, was recently named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 967,000 rentable units and 83.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play .

