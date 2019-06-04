Business-Management-Degree Releases Top Picks of Online Bachelor's of Business Administration Degree Programs for 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Business-Management-Degree.net has recently released their list of the Top 20 Online Bachelor's of Business Administration Degree Programs for 2019, which outlines the best distance education programs for undergraduate business administration majors.

You may view the list, along with a description of the benefits of each institution, by clicking the link below:

https://www.business-management-degree.net/top-online-bachelors-business-administration-degree-programs

A Business Administration degree program trains students to not only understand the complexities of successful companies but also in the management of a business' workforce. The curricula include real-world projects that enhance leadership and teamwork skills in fast-paced and competitive environments. The programs contained on this list are instructed by world-class faculty members, many of whom are still actively involved in business undertakings.

Students enrolled at any one of these twenty American institutions of higher education can count on a high-quality learning experience that is delivered through state-of-the-art online resources. Some of these online schools are some of the most well-known in the country as they provide the most excellent education and resources in business available to any undergraduate student.

According to lead researcher and writer, Rowan Jones, "Students who find themselves learning at one of these online schools are guaranteed to have the best online educational experience in business administration."

Below we have listed the schools that have made the Top 20 Online Bachelor's of Business Administration Degree Programs for 2019:

University of Colorado-Colorado Springs – Colorado Springs, CO

American Public University – Charles Town, WV

California State University, Fullerton – Fullerton, CA

University of Massachusetts Amherst – Amherst, MA

Purdue University Global – West Lafayette, IN

West Texas A&M University – Canyon, TX

Ball State University – Muncie, IN

Brigham Young University-Idaho – Rexburg, ID

Oklahoma State University – Stillwater, OK

San Diego State University – San Diego, CA

Oregon State University – Corvallis, OR

University of Alabama – Tuscaloosa, AL

Western Governors University – Salt Lake City, UT

Penn State World Campus – University Park, PA

Colorado State University-Global Campus – Greenwood Village, CO

Florida International University – Miami, FL

Temple University – Philadelphia, PA

Rutgers University – New Brunswick, NJ

University of Georgia – Athens, GA

University of Florida – Gainesville, FL

These Top 20 Online Bachelor's of Business Administration Degree Programs for 2019 were chosen according to criteria that put them ahead of other online undergraduate business administration programs, which included: retention rates no lower than 50%, a fully online degree in Business Administration or Business Management, notability among academic resources, and faculty members who have excellent experience and credentials. The editors of Business-Management-Degree.net collect the most critical and relevant data about colleges, universities, and campus facilities from various highly respected sources and offer them in a simple format that is easy to understand.

