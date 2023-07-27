Business Mentor and Podcast Host Carl J Cox Wins Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Award

LONDON, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past 25 years, Carl J Cox has been an executive leader and board member with multiple organizations with operations across four continents. His inspirational work has now led to him being named 'Growth Strategy CEO of the Year USA' in the 2023 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards.

The awards seek to identify and hour the most inspirational business leaders around the world, from a broad range of sectors. Unlike many other corporate awards programs, the emphasis is not on the overall success of organisations, but on the unique individuals who lead them. The intention is to give outstanding business leaders the recognition they deserve, while inspiring others to achieve similar successes.

Oregon based Carl J Cox has built his career creating strategic plans that have helped organisations see sustainable growth from between 2x and 7x. His CV includes some of the world's biggest organisations across a range of industries including manufacturing, automation, and software, but the majority of his career has been spent supporting smaller businesses achieve outstanding growth.

Not only does his work show business leaders how to scale, Carl also teaches how to achieve a healthy work/life balance. His initiative 40 Strategy shows entrepreneurs how to get more family time and working hours, while still bringing in unprecedented profits. He and the team at 40 Strategy work closely with business leaders to help them tackle core issues low motivation, overwork, burnout and failure to delegate, equipping them with the tools and knowledge to scale up to $40M and beyond.

The tried and tested formula has transformed stressed CEOs experiencing severe burnout into healthy, happy leaders whose lives no longer revolve around work.

Between now and 2030, 40 Strategy plans to positively impact over a million people, ten thousand organisations indirectly and one hundred organisations directly. Carl J Cox has authored a book entitled Lost at CEO: An Entrepreneur's Guide to Strategy, which will be available soon, and he is also host of the popular business podcast Measure Success, which can be subscribed to here.

Further information about 40 Strategy can be found at https://40strategy.com/.

More information about the 2023 Business Worldwide CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards

