Business Misconduct by the Knights of Columbus Raised In Letter To Carl Anderson, Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus

Actuarial fraud by the Knights of Columbus regarding the size and demographics of its membership, thereby misrepresenting to insurance carriers, credit rating agencies, and its own membership the sustainability of its membership and business model;

The Knights of Columbus leadership causing its member councils to upstream millions of dollars in dues for non-existent members, millions of dollars which were actually raised by the councils to fund community charitable efforts, in order to inflate claims by the organization of a much larger and younger membership base/insurance risk pool; and

Through such improper activities, the leadership of the Knights of Columbus engaging in a self-enrichment scheme.

As a result of the litigation now underway, the Court has ordered the Knights of Columbus to produce documents verifying its membership and demographics, among other details.

Below is the full letter sent to Mr. Anderson and links to both the Federal Court order and UKnight's amended legal action against the Knights of Columbus.

Letter to Carl Anderson:

May 1, 2018

Carl Anderson

Madison, CT 06443

Dear Mr. Anderson,

My name is Leonard Labriola, one of the founders of UKnight Interactive. In 2016, I sent you a half-dozen letters in which I offered to travel anywhere, at any time, to simply have a conversation with you about matters of importance to KC, matters including executive misconduct and specifically, misconduct as related to UKnight.

You never responded which I found very disconcerting. However, since these letters were sent to you at your office, I am prepared to believe that they were screened by others and may never have reached you. This lack of communication led to mediation over these issues in December 2016, the failure of which led to our having to file a lawsuit against the Knights of Columbus in January 2017. We have been litigating since.

UKnight has worked closely with rank and file leaders and agents since 2009. They know us, they know how we treat them and how we take care of them, and they know what UKnight does for their councils and agencies. As knights, these men think of their Supreme Knight reverentially, and have a difficult time believing that he is involved with or even aware of this lawsuit, especially the facts underlying our claims. Therefore, I am sending this letter to you personally, at your residence, to be certain that this letter you do receive, so that I can assure them with certainty that this litigation is proceeding with your full awareness and approval.

If in the slim chance you are not yet aware of the details associated with this case, if your knowledge is limited to general briefings on the matter, I will assume that you will now read through and familiarize yourself with the details. I expect Mr. Nussbaum can provide them to you or, since his job description most likely includes providing you with plausible deniability, you can find them on your own at www.uknightlitigation.com.

Sincerely,

Leonard Labriola

UKnight Interactive

Link to order:

http://www.uknightlitigation.com/UKnight/docs/Omnibus%20Order%20re%20Motions%203-20-18.pdf?pdf=Doc34

Link to amended complaint:

http://www.uknightlitigation.com/UKnight/docs/Second%20Amended%20Complaint%20(REVISED).pdf?pdf=Doc25

Media Contact:

Robert Siegfried

212-521-4836

Elizabeth Van Every

212-521-4803

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/business-misconduct-by-the-knights-of-columbus-raised-in-letter-to-carl-anderson-supreme-knight-of-the-knights-of-columbus-300646369.html

SOURCE UKnight Interactive