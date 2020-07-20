Business of Fashion Sits Down with SkyDiamond Elite CEO Habib Bakshi

LONDON, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyDiamond Elite was featured in Business of Fashion as it sat with founder Habib Bakshi for an in-depth Q&A. BoF editors asked him how his company leverages e-commerce marketing strategies to ensure revenue growth as fashion brands increasingly pivot resources online. As an authority in the fashion digital marketing space, SkyDiamond Elite has generated considerable traction due to its unique portfolio of clients and data that it utilizes to synthesize successful marketing strategies.

As they dove deeper into their interview, they discussed everything from marketing trends and consumer behavior to how the retail market is rapidly evolving.

"E-commerce was once an afterthought — just a part of the business model. Now, it is the business model. We take emotion and marry it to the business of luxury and e-commerce to ensure we are solving problems correctly through a digital lens," said Habib Bakshi.

SkyDiamond Elite has been driving digital strategy for top fashion, luxury and lifestyle brands since 2012. It saw an opportunity in this niche market to create a lasting impact and mold a passion into a growing enterprise. E-Commerce amplification is ensured by using a tremendous amount of data insights to turn all digital channels into revenue generators.

Business of Fashion are known as the premier experts in journalism covering the $2.5 trillion global fashion industry and serving members in over 125 countries. In addition to their feature, SkyDiamond Elite was recently rated as the top Fashion SEO company on TopSEOs.com further building upon their list of accolades.

About SkyDiamond Elite

SkyDiamond Elite is a digital marketing agency focused on elevating ecommerce revenue for the fashion and luxury segment. Their expertise in brand amplification strengthens a brands digital footprint and deepens engagement further driving sales. They manage over $1.5B in digitally driven revenue while maintaining a 97% client retention rate. SkyDiamond earns partner loyalty by consistently delivering wins through operational excellence via C-Suite level talent.

