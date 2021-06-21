Business opportunity with Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market in Construction & Engineering Industry

The architectural engineering and construction solutions market is expected to grow by USD 3.13 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the AECS market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

Download: Technavio's Analysis on Market Segments: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40852

The architectural engineering and construction solutions market will witness a Negative impact during the forecast period due to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Decrease as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform: https://www.technavio.com/request-free-demo

Related Report on Industrials Sector:

Ready Mix Concrete Batching Plant Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Construction Glass Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Construction Scaffolding Rental Market by Application, Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Traffic Safety Equipment Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Major Three Architectural Engineering And Construction Solutions (AECS) Market Participants:

Autodesk Inc.

Autodesk Inc. offers customers with productive business solutions through powerful technology products and services. The company offers a line of products such as Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Navisworks Manage, InfraWorks and more.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc. offers various services such as asset lifecycle management, asset reliability, bridge analysis, building design, civil design, construction, mine design, plant design, and other services. The company offers Architecture and Engineering, Construction, and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction solutions among others.

Dassault Systemes SE

Dassault Systemes SE operates its business under segments- Software and Services. The company offers Real time 3DEXPERIENCE platform that includes information intelligence, 3D modelling, and simulation solutions among others.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Buy our AECS Market report right now to gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry driven parameters: https://www.technavio.com/check-out-cart

Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Architectural engineering and construction solutions market is segmented as below:

Product

Software



Services

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud-based

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The architectural engineering and construction solutions market is driven by the growth of the global construction market. In addition, the increasing popularity of cloud-based AEC solutions is also expected to trigger the architectural engineering and construction solutions market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Our growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40852

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40852&type=sample&src=report&utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=vendor.v.2_wk26_001_rfs2_AECS&utm_content=IRTNTR40852

