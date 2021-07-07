Business Opportunity with Big Data Market in the Oil and Gas Sector
Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc and Alphabet Inc. | COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Technavio
Jul 07, 2021, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 8.37 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the big data market in the oil and gas sector to register a CAGR of 19.40%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., BigPanda Inc., Capgemini SE, General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE are some of the major market participants. The need to optimize production will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Big Data Market in the Oil and Gas Sector Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Big Data Market in the Oil and Gas Sector Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Services
- Software
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- MEA
- Europe
- South America
Big Data Market in the Oil and Gas Sector Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the big data market in the oil and gas sector market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., BigPanda Inc., Capgemini SE, General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Big Data Market in the Oil and Gas Sector Market size
- Big Data Market in the Oil and Gas Sector Market trends
- Big Data Market in the Oil and Gas Sector Market analysis
Market trends such as the exploration of oil and gas is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as concerns about big data security may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the big data market in the oil and gas sector market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Big Data Market in the Oil and Gas Sector Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist big data market in the oil and gas sector market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the big data market in the oil and gas sector market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the big data market in the oil and gas sector market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of big data market in the oil and gas sector market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- BigPanda Inc.
- Capgemini SE
- General Electric Co.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
