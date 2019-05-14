Business Owners are invited to XcelHR's Open House
May 14, 2019, 01:14 ET
ROCKVILLE, Md., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Struggling to manage a growing business? XcelHR is opening its doors June 7th, 2019 from 10:30 am – 1:00 pm to small business owners who want to learn the secrets of growing a successful business. With over 40 years of industry experience, the XcelHR team has helped thousands of small businesses grow faster and become more profitable. Our strength is recognizing the areas of growth and providing business owners with solutions designed to propel their business objectives forward. Furthermore, we take on most of their mundane administrative responsibilities that can distract them from growing their businesses. As a result, they can focus wholeheartedly on revenue-generating activities.
If you are experiencing explosive growth and need assistance on how to manage a growing team, please join us at XcelHR's Small Business "Lunch & Learn." Learn the ropes of building a business and managing employees successfully. Attendees will have the opportunity to:
- Meet with industry experts to learn more about human capital management
- Join interactive learning & development workshops centered on:
- Recruiting & Staffing: How to find and hire the best employee
- Human Resources: Employment & labor laws employers should know
- Payroll & Taxes: Learn the impacts of noncompliance on your business
- Employee Benefits: How to select the best health plan(s) for your business
- Risk Management: How to avoid and reduce employment risk?
- Learn Human Resources best practices and compliance pitfalls
- Network with fellow business owners
- Enjoy a free catered lunch
As a bonus for your attendance, XcelHR will enroll all attendees in a raffle to win a $500 cash prize. RSVP today by visiting Xcelhr.com/OpenHouse.
About XcelHR
XcelHR is a Certified Professional Employer Organization (PEO) that specializes in helping small to mid-sized businesses mitigate the employment risk associated with managing employees. XcelHR takes care of the daily HR administrative tasks associated with paying employees, offering benefits, resolving disputes and more, so business owners can focus on revenue-generating initiatives.
Our HR expertise and HRIS software assist business owners at critical points of the employee lifecycle, from recruitment to retirement. Businesses that partner with a PEO grow 7 to 9% faster, and are 50% less likely to go out of business (NAPEO). Find more information about the services XcelHR offers at www.xcelhr.com.
For media and other inquiries, please contact XcelHR:
Aurelia Fah
301-340-3800 x5100
Aurelia.fah@xcelhr.com
www.xcelhr.com
SOURCE XcelHR
Share this article