Business Owners Reveal Strong Support for Trump Administration, but Majority Fear Recession and Trade Could Impact Success, New Study Finds

Key findings include:

59% of wealthy business owners surveyed approve of the Trump administration

53% of business owners say the Trump administration has had a significant or somewhat positive effect on their business

46% say their confidence in the administration has significantly or somewhat increased since the election

The top three external risks cited by business owners as potential threats to their business success are related to economic and government policies: recession (39%), U.S. trade policy (36%), and inflation (33%)

Owners of privately held U.S. businesses strongly or somewhat support the Trump administration (59%) and are overwhelmingly optimistic (98%) about their ability to meet their personal financial goals in the coming years. Asked to name their three primary external risks, business owners identified recession (39%), U.S. trade policy (36%), and inflation (33%) as the leading threats that could negatively impact their business success. These are among the key findings of Wilmington Trust's inaugural quarterly Business Owners Outlook, subtitled "Risky Business."

The risks

The Outlook, based on a survey of more than 1,000 wealthy business owners across the United States, suggests that though business owners fear substantial threats from issues such as trade, recession, the volatile political environment, and rising healthcare costs, many are ill-prepared to address these risks in the event of an economic downturn due to a lack of integrated business and wealth planning, and undiversified investment portfolios.

"Business owners, by their nature, tend to be self-assured. Considering today's pro-business political environment and the record-setting economic expansion, it is not surprising that they often are wearing rose-colored glasses when looking toward their future," said Tony Roth, chief investment officer, Wilmington Trust Investment Advisor, Inc. "But this optimism may be failing to price in the potential impact of an extended trade war, an inevitable recession, or a change of power in Washington. Our survey shows that while business owners have identified these threats, they generally have not begun to prepare for the impact on their business and personal wealth."

The great divide

Behind the optimism lurks an even greater divide between perception and reality on watershed topics, such as the economy, geopolitical issues, business transition, succession, and wealth planning. This disconnect and the resulting actions business owners are taking–or not taking–may pose a risk to their ability to achieve their long-term professional and personal goals. These findings include:

55% intend to pass on the business to their children, but nearly half (46%) haven't fully discussed this with their heirs

65% of business owners are married, yet they have no transition plan in place should one of the spouses die or they decide to divorce

68% say they have a business succession plan but only 18% have written and communicated it to stakeholders

"Most business owners we speak with think they are well-planned, but far too often they haven't reevaluated their transition and estate plans in light of shifts in the tax law, changes in the economic cycle, or new investment opportunities," said Alvina Lo, chief wealth strategist, Wilmington Trust, N.A.. "It is critical they review their plans regularly, because important factors change, such as valuation, policies and regulations, the priorities of your next generation of successors, and even your marital status."

Strategies for the well-planned business owner

Most experts agree that comprehensive planning requires tight coordination. Almost all business owners surveyed (98%) expressed confidence that they will achieve their long-term financial objectives. Yet more than four in 10 business owners admit they are worried about exactly this. The report offers a checklist of the top strategies for a well-planned business owner, prescriptive guidance, and wealth and tax planning insights.

