Business Owners Save 38.4 Million Hours Per Year with ActiveCampaign Automation

To ensure businesses of all sizes are successful with automations, ActiveCampaign continued to invest in its education, support and content in Q2 2021. The support organization's headcount will increase by 60% in 2021 to offer even more real-time support to customers. This investment also included an expanded automation library, now boasting more than 600 recipes that allow customers to easily implement automation without needing advanced technical skills. The newest 50 recipes are some of the most popular recipes among consumers localized in Portuguese, French, Italian, German, and Spanish. These recipes include Welcome Series, Abandoned Cart, Pre-Webinar Drip and Post Webinar Follow-Up and Contact Last Engaged Date all critical in creating ideal customer experiences. By localizing the recipe languages, ActiveCampaign is fulfilling its ongoing commitment to customer success around the world.

Offering further support, ActiveCampaign built out its customer experience across several languages, including English, Portuguese, French, Italian, German and Spanish. Now, nearly all of ActiveCampaign's users can seamlessly integrate new services into their campaigns and better connect with customers in their local language. ActiveCampaign also launched a new YouTube series " Growth Decoded " to help businesses of all types grow as well as an additional new series, Education Live! where ActiveCampaign's seasoned trainers present on a variety of topics, answer questions live and even award swag to some lucky attendees.

ActiveCampaign met a range of other milestones in Q2. Highlights include:

Celebrated a $240 million Series C round at an over $3 billion valuation, further enhancing its position in the CXA category while improving customer satisfaction.

Series C round at an over valuation, further enhancing its position in the CXA category while improving customer satisfaction. Surpassed 150,000 customers and 850 employees globally.

Crossed 100 employees in Dublin , ActiveCampaign's EMEA hub, and set plans to triple this by 2023, highlighting the high demand for CXA in Europe .

, ActiveCampaign's EMEA hub, and set plans to triple this by 2023, highlighting the high demand for CXA in . Announced expanding its Indianapolis hub, doubling roles and seeking a larger office space.

hub, doubling roles and seeking a larger office space. Announced significant investment in Brazil and the entire Latin America region to further the growth of businesses of all sizes.

and the entire region to further the growth of businesses of all sizes. Continued onboarding industry leaders to its leadership team including Jen Ayotte , VP of Business Development, and Nick Burgoyne , VP of Agency, both of whom join the sales organization.

ActiveCampaign also received a range of industry recognition throughout the quarter, including:

SIIA CODiE Awards: Best Marketing Solution of 2021

Midwest EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalist

SaaSWorthy: Most Worthy Software, as well as Fastest Growing Marketing Automation, Most Popular and Highly Rated for Marketing Automation

G2: Leader in Lead Scoring, Attribution, Email Template Builder and new category, Pop-Up Builder

Corporate Excellence Awards: 2021's Leading Email Marketing & CX Automation Platform

Business Intelligence Group Industry Awards: Recognized for Excellence in Customer Service in 2021

DemandGen Report's Killer Content Awards: Influencer Campaign

Capterra: Shortlisted for Email Management Software

Comparably: Named a 2021 Best Marketing Team

"I'm excited to see the time savings we have created with our industry-celebrated automation platform as our customers work to improve customer experience," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "Every minute saved with ActiveCampaign creates an opportunity for a business to develop more products and reach out to more customers, allowing them to achieve their goals faster. We plan to continue to develop the platform, automations, content and educational materials to ensure our customers are as successful as possible without sacrificing valuable time."

"ActiveCampaign allows us to do more sophisticated automations, enabling me to provide a student experience that feels very rich and attentive, guiding students along through the course," said Leah Neaderthal, founder of Smart Gets Paid. "Using ActiveCampaign for our automations frees me up to focus on providing content and messaging that matters to my clients. I spend up to 50% less time on admin tasks."

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform (CXA) helps over 150,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to 600+ pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation and CRM for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 870+ integrations including Microsoft, Shopify, Square, Facebook, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation, CRM, and E-Commerce Personalization on G2.com and is the Top Rated Marketing Automation Software on TrustRadius. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com.

