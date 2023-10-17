Business Partners team up to open Gotcha Covered Denver West

New franchise provides community with end-to-end window treatment services.

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leading provider of custom window treatments in the U.S. and Canada, welcomes business partners Divo Catozzo and Mike Windemuller to the franchise family. The duo owns and operates Gotcha Covered Denver West, the newest location in Colorado.

Business partners Divo Catozzo, left, and Mike Windemuller are the owners and operators of Gotcha Covered Denver West.

Serving the western suburbs of the Denver metro area, Gotcha Covered Denver West offers a variety of blinds, shades, shutters, draperies, outdoor awnings, and more for both residential and commercial projects throughout Greenwood Village, Littleton, Ken Caryl, Morrison, Lakewood, Golden, Evergreen, Genesee, Westminster, Arvada and Wheatridge. The business prides itself on client satisfaction, from initial consultation to final installation, and both owners are actively involved in all aspects of sales and service.

As a team, Catozzo and Windemuller have an extensive background in business development and growth, bringing a combined 50-plus years of experience in product development, manufacturing, sales and international distribution. While Catozzo has previous expertise in marketing strategy and distribution management in the consumer electronics industry, Windemuller's career has focused primarily on home building products.

After relocating to Colorado in 2015, Catozzo joined long-time resident Windemuller to purchase a struggling manufacturing company. In three short years, the team grew the business exponentially and sold it. It was their previous success and great working relationship that influenced Catozzo and Windemuller to go back into business together.

"Mike and I enjoy working together, and this franchise opportunity with Gotcha Covered seemed like a good fit," said Catozzo. "We enjoy working with people, and we've always had an interest in the home improvement industry. This allows us to do both."

Windemuller said it was his experience in the window and door industry, as well as the flexibility, that helped make Gotcha Covered the perfect business venture for the team.

"Window treatments are a natural fit with our backgrounds and interests," Windemuller said. "Plus, the Gotcha Covered model affords us the valuable time to spend with our families, while also building a business."

Adding 40 new franchise locations in 2022, Gotcha Covered currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

"The Denver community always holds a special place in our hearts because that is where our headquarters are located," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "We want to provide the best services to our customers in the area, and we know Divo (Catozzo) and Mike (Windemuller) will do just that. They have a proven track record of building successful businesses. We are excited to have them join our franchise family."

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered Denver West, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/denver-west/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

