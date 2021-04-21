Business Partners to CONVINCE Announces "Educate to Vaccinate: The Role of Employers" Event During World Immunization Week

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Partners to CONVINCE (BP2C), a global network of employers committed to promoting vaccine literacy with tools and resources to encourage COVID-19 vaccination among employees, suppliers, and customers through The Global COVID-19 Workplace Challenge, will host the live panel event "Educate to Vaccinate: The Role of Employers" on April 29, featuring global public health and business experts discussing actionable workplace strategies for vaccine adoption. The event will highlight the vital role employers play in educating their employees with science-based facts about COVID-19 vaccines and motivating – not mandating – the workforce to get vaccinated.

"To protect public and economic health, employers must educate their employees with facts and encourage them to take the vaccine as soon as it becomes available to them," said Dr. Scott Ratzan, MD, executive director of BP2C. "The wide range of national and international companies that have pledged to take the Global COVID-19 Workplace Challenge means that businesses are embracing their role as trusted messengers in promoting vaccine acceptance."

Participants in the challenge include an impressive roster of national and international businesses and business advocacy organizations working together to encourage COVID-19 vaccination worldwide.

The event takes place during the World Health Organization's (WHO) World Immunization Week and will feature members of the BP2C Steering Team, such as the International Organization of Employers (IOE), the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Business at OECD (BIAC), and a business panel featuring BP2C's Business Advisory Council Members such as Merck, ExxonMobil, and Salesforce.

Speakers will include Heidi Larson, Ph.D., Director of The Vaccine Confidence Project, Co-Founder of CONVINCE (COVID-19 New Vaccine Information, Communication, and Engagement); Scott Ratzan, MD, CUNY School of Public Health, Co-Founder of CONVINCE, Executive Director of Business Partners to CONVINCE; Larry Gostin, JD, University Professor, Public Health Law, Georgetown University; Ali Karami-Ruiz, Senior Director, Strategic Engagement and Communications, Business at OECD (BIAC); Julia Spencer, Associate Vice President, Global Vaccines Public Policy & Partnerships, Merck; Vicki Weldon, MD, Global Medical Director, ExxonMobil, and representatives from IOE, ICC, and others.

Register here for the event on Thursday, April 29, from 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM EST.

About Business Partners to CONVINCE (BP2C)

Business Partners to CONVINCE (BP2C) is a global, private-sector initiative of USCIB, the USCIB Foundation, and Business Partners for Sustainable Development. BP2C, launched in July 2020 in support of the multi-sector CONVINCE campaign, is a global communication and education initiative to promote COVID-19 vaccine acceptance among private sector employers and employees. Our mission is to mobilize the business community to engage employers and employees to accept COVID-19 vaccines. For more information, please contact us.

