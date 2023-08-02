Business process automation market to grow by USD 9,951.8 million from 2022 to 2027 | Appian Corp., Bizagi Group Ltd. emerge as key contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the business process automation market, 2022-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 9,951.8 million. The market will progress at a CAGR of 14.47% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. Increasing demand for process automation in various industries drives the growth of the BPA market. Automation helps to optimize processes, increase productivity, and achieve higher levels of operational efficiency for organizations. This is enabled by automation tools, which can schedule production, monitor equipment, track inventory levels, and automate order fulfillment. The use of automation tools improves production efficiency, reduces costs, and ensures timely delivery. For instance, in the financial services sector, BPA solutions automate processes such as loan processing, account opening, invoice processing, and regulatory compliance. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the business process automation market during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Process Automation Market 2023-2027

Business Process Automation Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Business Process Automation Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Appian Corp., Bizagi Group Ltd., BONITASOFT SA, Compulink Management Center Inc., CREATIO EMEA Ltd., DXC Technology Co., FlowForma, Genpact Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kissflow Inc., Microsoft Corp., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Nintex Global Ltd., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce Inc., Software AG, Thoma Bravo LP, and Vista Equity Partners Management LLC are among some of the major market participants.

VENDOR OFFERINGS

Appian Corp. - The company offers a business process automation solution namely Appian Platform for process automation and process mining.

The company offers a business process automation solution namely Appian Platform for process automation and process mining. Bizagi Group Ltd. - The company offers business process automation which boosts enterprise efficiency by analyzing, optimizing, and automating processes to gain visibility and transform operations.

The company offers business process automation which boosts enterprise efficiency by analyzing, optimizing, and automating processes to gain visibility and transform operations. CREATIO EMEA Ltd. - The company offers business process automation including process modeling, execution, monitoring, and analysis.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions - Buy Now!

Business Process Automation Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

High adoption process automation in retail and e-commerce is an emerging BPA market trend. Automation enables to synchronization of inventory across online and offline channels, automates order fulfillment, and provides self-service customer support options, improving order accuracy, speeding up fulfillment, and enhancing the overall customer experience. Furthermore, automation tools can also integrate customer data from multiple touchpoints to provide personalized and efficient support, leading to improved customer satisfaction. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the BPA market during the forecast period.

Data security and privacy issues challenge the growth of the BPA market. In industries involving critical infrastructure such as oil and gas, electricity, and water and wastewater, data hacking and alteration are major security concerns. Medical devices, consumer, and automotive sectors are quite sensitive. Also, due to the increasing number of product patents and confidential information, it can be very difficult for individual industry players to adopt automated devices and IoT due to cyber threats. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

For more details understanding of Market Dynamics download Sample reports

Business Process Automation Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Business Process Automation Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Large Enterprises



SMEs

Deployment

On Premise



Cloud Based

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

The large enterprises segment will be significant during the forecast period.BPA enables companies to automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks, resulting in increased efficiency and productivity. With growth, enterprises. It also provides scalability by automating processes, allowing organizations to handle larger volumes of work without a proportional increase in resources. Factors such as the need for efficiency, cost savings, scalability, improved quality, competitive advantage, compliance, and the opportunities presented by technological advancements drive the demand for BPA in large enterprises during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic market data (2017 to 2021) & forecast market size (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

Business Process Automation Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist business process automation market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the business process automation market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the business process automation market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the business process automation market, vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Network Automation Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.95% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 29,021.34 million. This network automation market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (solutions and services), deployment (on-premise and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the global network automation market growth is the increasing demand for network automation in various industries.

The field force automation market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.32% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,153.16 million. This field force automation market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (it and telecom, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and others), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Demand for field force automation in CRM are notably driving the market growth.

Business Process Automation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.47% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,951.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 13.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Appian Corp., Bizagi Group Ltd., BONITASOFT SA, Compulink Management Center Inc., CREATIO EMEA Ltd., DXC Technology Co., FlowForma, Genpact Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kissflow Inc., Microsoft Corp., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Nintex Global Ltd., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce Inc., Software AG, Thoma Bravo LP, and Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global business process automation market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global business process automation market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 SMEs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on SMEs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on SMEs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on SMEs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on SMEs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

7.3 On premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on On premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on On premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on On premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on On premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Cloud based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Cloud based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Appian Corp.

Exhibit 111: Appian Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Appian Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Appian Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Appian Corp. - Key offerings

12.4 Bizagi Group Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Bizagi Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Bizagi Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Bizagi Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Compulink Management Center Inc.

Exhibit 118: Compulink Management Center Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Compulink Management Center Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Compulink Management Center Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 CREATIO EMEA Ltd.

Exhibit 121: CREATIO EMEA Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: CREATIO EMEA Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: CREATIO EMEA Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Genpact Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Genpact Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Genpact Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Genpact Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Genpact Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Genpact Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 129: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 132: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Kissflow Inc.

Exhibit 134: Kissflow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Kissflow Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Kissflow Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 137: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Nintex Global Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Nintex Global Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Nintex Global Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Nintex Global Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Open Text Corp.

Exhibit 145: Open Text Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Open Text Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Open Text Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Open Text Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 149: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Pegasystems Inc.

Exhibit 154: Pegasystems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Pegasystems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Pegasystems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 157: Pegasystems Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Salesforce Inc.

Exhibit 158: Salesforce Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Salesforce Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Salesforce Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 161: Salesforce Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Software AG

Exhibit 162: Software AG - Overview



Exhibit 163: Software AG - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Software AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Software AG - Segment focus

12.17 Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

Exhibit 166: Vista Equity Partners Management LLC - Overview



Exhibit 167: Vista Equity Partners Management LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Vista Equity Partners Management LLC - Key news



Exhibit 169: Vista Equity Partners Management LLC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 173: Research methodology



Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 175: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio