Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market size to grow at a CAGR of 12.77% from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the introduction of cloud-based deployment solutions - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global business process management (BPM) training market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.76 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.77% during the forecast period. A major factor driving the global business process management (BPM) training market growth is the introduction of cloud-based deployment solutions. Cloud-based solutions effectively deliver business agility and scalable IT infrastructure. This helps overcome the complexities of hardware, license management, and software. Hence, due to the growing demand for cloud-based solutions, vendors are launching cloud-based business management software. For instance, in October 2020, Oracle Corp. launched the Oracle Banking Virtual Account Management Cloud Service. This helps banks quickly deploy a wide range of banking services. Hence, such solutions help companies ensure business continuity by connecting sales, finance, service, and operations teams to help them transform faster and deliver better results, which will drive the BPM training market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the forecast market size (2021 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Process Management Training Market 2022-2026

Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on learning methods (online learning and blended learning), courses (corporate courses and general courses), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The market share growth by the online learning segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increase in penetration of the internet in both the developed and developing economies, along with the rise in the number of mobile phone users and the advent of the eLearning environment in these economies.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global business process management (bpm) training market.

North America is estimated to account for 38% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for business process management (BPM) training in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant growth in the number of SMBs in countries such as the US will facilitate the business process management (BPM) training market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region

wise, and forecast market size (2021 to 2026) - Download a Sample Report

Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as hybrid cloud and AI for business management software is one of the key BPM training market trends. Organizations can design and implement the most efficient cloud model based on their requirements with the help of a hybrid cloud model. They need to manage multiple security platforms to ensure that various cloud service components communicate uninterruptedly while using a hybrid cloud. For instance, in November 2021, International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) completed the separation of its managed infrastructure services business to Kyndryl to sharpen its focus on hybrid cloud and AI.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

A major challenge that may impede the global business process management (BPM) training market growth is the emergence of free training courseware. For example, Alison provides a diploma certification in BPM. This is a course that covers key modules on the documentation of business processes, business intelligence, and system design, along with the implementation of knowledge management systems. Additionally, IBM also provides a list of free online self-paced virtual business process manager training paths that involve courses such as Basic skills for Business Process Managers, business process Managers, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients connects, and other free courses.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the business process management (BPM) training market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the business process management (BPM) training market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the business process management (BPM) training market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of business process management (BPM) training market vendors

Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.77% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 11.67 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABPMP, AIIM GmbH, Bizagi Group Ltd., BP Group, BPM Essentials, BPM Institute, BPTrends Associates, CEG Operating Co LLC., Educate 360 LLC, FutureLearn Ltd., House of Six Sigma, IMF Academy, International Business Machines Corp., NIIT Ltd., Q3edge Consulting Pvt Ltd., Smartsheet Inc., Springest, and The Object Management Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Discretionary market reports

