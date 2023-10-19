Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market to grow by USD 1.95 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AIIM International, Asana Inc. & Association of Business Process Management Professionals International, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The business process management (BPM) training market is estimated to grow by USD 1.95 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.77%. The business process management (BPM) training market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer business process management (BPM) training market are AIIM International, Asana Inc., Association of Business Process Management Professionals International, Bizagi Group Ltd., BPMInstitute.org, Charterhouse Systems Associates Ltd., Corporate Education Group, Educate 360 LLC, Global University Systems, House of Six Sigma, International Business Machines Corp., ITP Commerce AG, Koenig Solutions Pvt. Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Object Management Group Inc., PRIME BPM, Q3edge Consulting Pvt. Ltd., Smartsheet Inc., StudyTree Education BV, and The Continuous Improvement Institute. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

AIIM International - The company offers a Business Process Management BPM training course which includes business analysis, redesign and modeling, implementation, monitoring, managing, and automating processes.

Association of Business Process Management Professionals International - The company offers Business Process Management BPM training courses through the Guide to The Business Process Management Common Body of Knowledge BPM CBOK, the Certified Business Process Associate CBPA, Certified Business Process Professional CBPP, and Certified Business Process Leader BPL.

Bizagi Group Ltd. - The company offers Business Process Management BPM training through Bizagis low code BPM software for industry professionals.

For details on companies and their offerings – Download a Free Sample before buying

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market. North America is estimated to account for 38% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for business process management (BPM) training in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant growth in the number of SMBs in countries such as the US will facilitate the business process management (BPM) training market growth in North America over the forecast period. Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Increased emphasis on additional skill training

Increased emphasis on additional skill training Key Trend - Increased emphasis on BPM analytics

- Increased emphasis on BPM analytics Major Challenges - Emphasis on continuing education

Market Segmentation

By Method, the market share growth by the online learning segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increase in penetration of the Internet in both developed and developing economies, along with the rise in the number of mobile phone users and the advent of the eLearning environment in these economies.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

The business process management as a service (BPMaaS) Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.76% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 26,973.56 million.

The Business Process Management (BPM) Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 8,910.27 million.

Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.77% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.65 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany

