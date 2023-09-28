Business Process Management Market to grow by USD 8.91 billion between 2022 to 2027 | Appian Corp., Bizagi Group Ltd., BONITASOFT SA, and more among key companies - Technavio

Technavio

28 Sep, 2023, 02:15 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The business process management market size is expected to grow by USD 8.91 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for process automation and digital transformation is notably driving the business process management market. However, factors such as Data security and privacy issues may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based), End-user (BFSI, Government and defense, Healthcare, IT and telecommunication, and Retail), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the business process management market, including Appian Corp., Bizagi Group Ltd., BONITASOFT SA, Compulink Management Center Inc., CREATIO EMEA Ltd., DXC Technology Co., FlowForma, Genpact Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kissflow Inc., Microsoft Corp., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Nintex Global Ltd., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce Inc., Software AG, Thoma Bravo LP, and Vista Equity Partners Management LLC. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Process Management Market 2023-2027
Business Process Management Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Appian Corp: The company offers a business process automation solution, namely Appian Platform for process automation and process mining. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.

Business Process Management Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Deployment

  • The on-premises segment is significant during the forecast period. The segment experiences a surge in adoption, particularly among large enterprises. A pivotal driving force behind these escalating solutions is the capacity to confer unparalleled control and ownership over operations, processes, and the reservoir of data generated and housed within the ambit of business applications. Additionally, this heightened sense of control resonates strongly with enterprises seeking to uphold stringent governance and compliance standards. Furthermore, factors like the deployment of on-premise solutions are characterized by a one-time upfront cost, succeeded by subsequent monthly fees for managed services. Such cost dynamics, coupled with the overarching benefits of control and data ownership, underscore the appeal of the on-premise deployment model. Consequently, these compelling factors are poised for the growth of the on-premise segment, thereby propelling the expansion of the market throughout the forecast period.

Geography 

  • North America will contribute 44% to the global market growth. The regional market growth can be attributed to an increase in the adoption of cloud computing services and the presence of several prominent companies in the region, such as IBM, Oracle, Appian, TIBCO Software, and Pega Systems. Telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail are some of the major industries that are generating huge volumes of sensitive data. This, in turn, will fuel the need to integrate BPM solutions as well as advanced technologies such as analytics, to optimize the decision-making process while enhancing efficiency in business processes. Hence, such factors drive the regional market growth of the BPM market in North America during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report

Business Process Management Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist business process management market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the business process management market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the business process management market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of business process management market companies

Business Process Management Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.1%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 8.91 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

9.26

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Appian Corp., Bizagi Group Ltd., BONITASOFT SA, Compulink Management Center Inc., CREATIO EMEA Ltd., DXC Technology Co., FlowForma, Genpact Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kissflow Inc., Microsoft Corp., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Nintex Global Ltd., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce Inc., Software AG, Thoma Bravo LP, and Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.