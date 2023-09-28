Business Process Management Market to grow by USD 8.91 billion between 2022 to 2027 | Appian Corp., Bizagi Group Ltd., BONITASOFT SA, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The business process management market size is expected to grow by USD 8.91 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for process automation and digital transformation is notably driving the business process management market. However, factors such as Data security and privacy issues may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based), End-user (BFSI, Government and defense, Healthcare, IT and telecommunication, and Retail), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the business process management market, including Appian Corp., Bizagi Group Ltd., BONITASOFT SA, Compulink Management Center Inc., CREATIO EMEA Ltd., DXC Technology Co., FlowForma, Genpact Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kissflow Inc., Microsoft Corp., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Nintex Global Ltd., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce Inc., Software AG, Thoma Bravo LP, and Vista Equity Partners Management LLC. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Process Management Market 2023-2027

Business Process Management Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Appian Corp: The company offers a business process automation solution, namely Appian Platform for process automation and process mining.

Business Process Management Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Deployment

The on-premises segment is significant during the forecast period. The segment experiences a surge in adoption, particularly among large enterprises. A pivotal driving force behind these escalating solutions is the capacity to confer unparalleled control and ownership over operations, processes, and the reservoir of data generated and housed within the ambit of business applications. Additionally, this heightened sense of control resonates strongly with enterprises seeking to uphold stringent governance and compliance standards. Furthermore, factors like the deployment of on-premise solutions are characterized by a one-time upfront cost, succeeded by subsequent monthly fees for managed services. Such cost dynamics, coupled with the overarching benefits of control and data ownership, underscore the appeal of the on-premise deployment model. Consequently, these compelling factors are poised for the growth of the on-premise segment, thereby propelling the expansion of the market throughout the forecast period.

Geography

North America will contribute 44% to the global market growth. The regional market growth can be attributed to an increase in the adoption of cloud computing services and the presence of several prominent companies in the region, such as IBM, Oracle, Appian, TIBCO Software, and Pega Systems. Telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail are some of the major industries that are generating huge volumes of sensitive data. This, in turn, will fuel the need to integrate BPM solutions as well as advanced technologies such as analytics, to optimize the decision-making process while enhancing efficiency in business processes. Hence, such factors drive the regional market growth of the BPM market in North America during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Business Process Management Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist business process management market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the business process management market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the business process management market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of business process management market companies

Business Process Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Appian Corp., Bizagi Group Ltd., BONITASOFT SA, Compulink Management Center Inc., CREATIO EMEA Ltd., DXC Technology Co., FlowForma, Genpact Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kissflow Inc., Microsoft Corp., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Nintex Global Ltd., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce Inc., Software AG, Thoma Bravo LP, and Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

