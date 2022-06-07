Business Process Outsourcing Market: 38% of Growth to Originate from North America | Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report by End-user, Geography, and Segment Forecast, 2021-2025

Jun 07, 2022, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key factors driving growth in the Business Process Outsourcing Market is the focus on reducing operational costs. Moreover, the rising emphasis on process automation will be a key trend in the market in near future. The data breaches will be a major challenge for the business process outsourcing market during the forecast period. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the business process outsourcing market. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the market includes core components- Inputs, Operations, Marketing and sales, Service, Support activities, and Innovation.
Purchase Our Report for the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis
Business Process Outsourcing Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- IT and telecommunication - size and forecast 2020-2025
- BFSI - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
The business process outsourcing market share growth by the IT and telecommunication segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to technological advances, fast growth in data traffic, and growing demand for digital content and communication by consumers. The telecom services industry is expected to witness steady growth with the advent of the 5G spectrum.
Business Process Outsourcing Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for business process outsourcing in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, MEA, and APAC regions. The rise in the adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud computing solutions, social media, AI, and RPA will facilitate the business process outsourcing market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Download Our Sample Report for more insights on the market share & contribution of various regions & segments
Some of the Major Business Process Outsourcing Companies:
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Accenture Plc- It offers intelligent finance operations, marketing solutions and other services. The services are availed by SynOps. It helps create a data-driven operating model that connects intelligent technologies, talent, and data and analytics to provide real-time, actionable insights.
- Automatic Data Processing Inc.
- Capgemini SE- The company offers supply chain management solutions. It includes a range of services integrating supply chain master data with planning, execution, and analytics. It offers finance and accounting solutions and other services.
- Infosys Ltd.- The company offers data analytics solutions.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- NEC Corp.
- NTT DATA Corp.
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Wipro Ltd.
- ZTE Corp.
The business process outsourcing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Buy Now! for more vendor insights with latest product offerings & news
Related Reports Include:
Cloud-based Contact Center Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cloud-based contact center market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.97% and the market share is expected to increase to USD 27.02 billion from 2021 to 2026. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report
Pure Play Software Testing Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pure play software testing services market share is projected to surge to USD 6.05 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 15%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report
|
Business Process Outsourcing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 40.16 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.53
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Capgemini SE, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NEC Corp., NTT DATA Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and ZTE Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Automatic Data Processing Inc.
- Capgemini SE
- Infosys Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- NEC Corp.
- NTT DATA Corp.
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Wipro Ltd.
- ZTE Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article