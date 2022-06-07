Business Process Outsourcing Market: 38% of Growth to Originate from North America | Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report by End-user, Geography, and Segment Forecast, 2021-2025

Business Process Outsourcing Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

IT and telecommunication - size and forecast 2020-2025

BFSI - size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

The business process outsourcing market share growth by the IT and telecommunication segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to technological advances, fast growth in data traffic, and growing demand for digital content and communication by consumers. The telecom services industry is expected to witness steady growth with the advent of the 5G spectrum.

Business Process Outsourcing Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for business process outsourcing in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, MEA, and APAC regions. The rise in the adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud computing solutions, social media, AI, and RPA will facilitate the business process outsourcing market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Some of the Major Business Process Outsourcing Companies:

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Accenture Plc- It offers intelligent finance operations, marketing solutions and other services. The services are availed by SynOps. It helps create a data-driven operating model that connects intelligent technologies, talent, and data and analytics to provide real-time, actionable insights.

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Capgemini SE- The company offers supply chain management solutions. It includes a range of services integrating supply chain master data with planning, execution, and analytics. It offers finance and accounting solutions and other services.

Infosys Ltd.- The company offers data analytics solutions.

International Business Machines Corp.

NEC Corp.

NTT DATA Corp.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

ZTE Corp.

The business process outsourcing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Business Process Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 40.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Capgemini SE, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NEC Corp., NTT DATA Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and ZTE Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

