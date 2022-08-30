Business Process Outsourcing Market Recorded a 3.53% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Driven by the Focus on Reducing Operational Costs -Technavio

Market Driver - T he key factor driving growth in the business process outsourcing market is the focus on reducing operational costs. Operational costs refer to the cost involved in manufacturing goods and services, maintenance, and administration on a regular basis. BPO helps minimize operating costs and enhances business efficiency. BPO involves service aid for different business processes such as procurement, logistics, and customer care. Therefore, organizations have started outsourcing their business processes and operations to focus on and improve their core businesses. Organizations need BPO services to increase market share, expand their customer base, and improve customer relationships. It is estimated that logistics BPO outsourcing companies help reduce operational costs by up to 70%. Logistics companies use third-party BPO providers to fuel revenue growth and attain operational efficiency at a reduced cost. This will have a positive impact on the global BPO market.

Market Challenges - Data breaches will be a major challenge for the business process outsourcing market during the forecast period. For a firm, data theft refers to the illegal transfer of data, which can be confidential, financial, or personal. Such data is normally stored on electronic devices such as servers and computers and includes proprietary process-oriented information, technologies, software codes, and passwords. Data security and data privacy have always been key concerns for BPO companies. With increasing technological advances and the rising use of Internet services across the world, the safety of customer data is becoming crucial. Data breaches will be a major challenge for the global BPO market. A data breach can tarnish the reputation of individuals and organizations.

Business Process Outsourcing Market - Segmentation Analysis

The business process outsourcing market report is segmented by End-user (IT and telecommunication, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Revenue Generating Segment - The business process outsourcing market share growth in the IT and telecommunication segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth of this segment can be attributed to technological advances, fast growth in data traffic, and growing demand for digital content and communication by consumers. The telecom services industry is expected to witness steady growth with the advent of the 5G spectrum.

The business process outsourcing market share growth in the will be significant for revenue generation. The growth of this segment can be attributed to technological advances, fast growth in data traffic, and growing demand for digital content and communication by consumers. The telecom services industry is expected to witness steady growth with the advent of the 5G spectrum. Regional Highlights - 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for business process outsourcing in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, MEA, and APAC regions. The rise in the adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud computing solutions, social media, AI, and RPA will facilitate the business process outsourcing market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Business Process Outsourcing Market - Vendor Analysis

The business process outsourcing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.



Accenture Plc



Automatic Data Processing Inc.



Capgemini SE



Infosys Ltd.



International Business Machines Corp.



NEC Corp.



NTT DATA Corp.



Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.



Wipro Ltd.



ZTE Corp.

Business Process Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 40.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Capgemini SE, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NEC Corp., NTT DATA Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and ZTE Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Capgemini SE

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

NEC Corp.

NTT DATA Corp.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

ZTE Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research Methodology

List of abbreviations

