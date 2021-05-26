Business Process Outsourcing Market to grow by USD 40.16 Billion during 2021-2025, Accenture Plc and Automatic Data Processing Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio
May 26, 2021, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the business process outsourcing market and it is poised to grow by USD 40.16 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at par impact on the business process outsourcing market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
IT and telecommunication led the market during the forecast period.
- What is the major driver influencing the market?
The increasing adoption of BPO by IT and telecom service providers will influence the market growth positively during the forecast period,
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market growth will accelerate at a CAGR of about 4%.
- What is the key challenge?
Data breaches may impede market growth during the forecast period.
- How big is the North American market?
38% of the market growth will be registered by North America.
BPO Business Analytics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The business process outsourcing market has the potential to grow by USD 40.16 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio.
IT and BPO Services Market in India by Product, End-user, and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The IT and BPO services market size in India has the potential to grow by USD 83.6 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Capgemini SE, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NEC Corp., NTT DATA Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and ZTE Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the focus on reducing operational costs and increasing adoption of BPO by IT and telecom service providers will offer immense growth opportunities, data breaches are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this business process outsourcing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Business Process Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Business Process Outsourcing Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- IT And Telecommunication
- BFSI
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Business Process Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The business process outsourcing market report covers the following areas:
- Business Process Outsourcing Market Size
- Business Process Outsourcing Market Trends
- Business Process Outsourcing Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies a surging number of BPOs as one of the prime reasons driving the business process outsourcing market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Business Process Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist business process outsourcing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the business process outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the business process outsourcing market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of business process outsourcing market vendors
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/business-process-outsourcing-market-size-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
