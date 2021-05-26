Business Process Outsourcing Market to grow by USD 40.16 Billion during 2021-2025, Accenture Plc and Automatic Data Processing Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

IT and telecommunication led the market during the forecast period.

IT and telecommunication led the market during the forecast period. What is the major driver influencing the market?

The increasing adoption of BPO by IT and telecom service providers will influence the market growth positively during the forecast period,

The increasing adoption of BPO by IT and telecom service providers will influence the market growth positively during the forecast period, At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market growth will accelerate at a CAGR of about 4%.

The market growth will accelerate at a CAGR of about 4%. What is the key challenge?

Data breaches may impede market growth during the forecast period .

Data breaches may impede market growth during the forecast period How big is the North American market?

38% of the market growth will be registered by North America .

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

BPO Business Analytics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The business process outsourcing market has the potential to grow by USD 40.16 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample

IT and BPO Services Market in India by Product, End-user, and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The IT and BPO services market size in India has the potential to grow by USD 83.6 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Capgemini SE, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NEC Corp., NTT DATA Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and ZTE Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the focus on reducing operational costs and increasing adoption of BPO by IT and telecom service providers will offer immense growth opportunities, data breaches are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this business process outsourcing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Business Process Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Business Process Outsourcing Market is segmented as below:

End-user

IT And Telecommunication



BFSI



Retail



Healthcare



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44588

Business Process Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The business process outsourcing market report covers the following areas:

Business Process Outsourcing Market Size

Business Process Outsourcing Market Trends

Business Process Outsourcing Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies a surging number of BPOs as one of the prime reasons driving the business process outsourcing market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Business Process Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist business process outsourcing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the business process outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the business process outsourcing market across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of business process outsourcing market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Capgemini SE

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

NEC Corp.

NTT DATA Corp.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

ZTE Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/business-process-outsourcing-market-size-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

