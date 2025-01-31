Business Process Outsourcing Market to Grow by USD 88.8 Billion (2025-2029), Focus on Cost Reduction Boosts the Market, Report on AI Impacting Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global business process outsourcing market size is estimated to grow by USD 88.8 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.8% during the forecast period. Focus on reducing operational costs is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising emphasis on process automation. However, data breaches poses a challenge. Key market players include Accenture PLC, Alight Inc., Amdocs Ltd., Anderson Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Automatic Data Processing Inc., Capgemini Services SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Concentrix Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NEC Corp., NTT DATA Corp., Oracle Corp., Sykes Enterprises Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and WNS Holdings Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Process Outsourcing Market 2025-2029

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Business Process Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 88.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, China, India, Brazil, France, UAE, and Japan Key companies profiled Accenture PLC, Alight Inc., Amdocs Ltd., Anderson Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Automatic Data Processing Inc., Capgemini Services SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Concentrix Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NEC Corp., NTT DATA Corp., Oracle Corp., Sykes Enterprises Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and WNS Holdings Ltd.

Market Driver

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) is a trending external service that enables businesses to focus on their core competencies by transferring non-essential tasks to specialized external providers. BPO offers flexibility, reduced costs, and enhanced services in various industries like IT, healthcare, and finance. Technological advancements such as cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence, and standardized platforms drive efficiency and agility. BPO covers voice processing, telemarketing, image editing, virtual staffing, customer care, and more. Outsourcing types include offshore, nearshore, and onshore. Service areas extend to manufacturing, finance and accounting, human resource services, telecommunication, and more. BPO adoption is driven by economic restructuring, merger and acquisition activity, and regulatory bodies like the California Consumer Privacy Act and Anti-Money Laundering. Businesses can achieve competitive advantage through technical improvements, adoption of IoT, and AI technologies. BPO deployment modes include on-premise and cloud, catering to large enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Ownership models range from captive to third-party. BPO providers offer bundled services, best-shore solutions, and contract-based agreements. BPO also covers transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, and Mediterranean consulting. Talent sourcing, training, and deployment are essential components. Data security, infrastructure equipment, business continuity, and intellectual property protection are critical considerations.

The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market is experiencing significant growth due to the adoption of emerging technologies. Cloud computing, social media, artificial intelligence (AI), and process automation are transforming the industry. BPOs utilize these technologies to minimize costs and boost growth. AI software streamlines processes and enhances efficiency, while cloud storage eliminates excess space and reduces energy consumption. Companies can access the latest technologies through cloud products and Software as a Service (SaaS), leading to increased efficiency and cost savings. BPOs provide various services, including social media management, website design, and customer support, making them an essential partner for businesses aiming to stay competitive.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) involves companies contracting external services to manage and operate business processes. This approach offers flexibility, reduced costs, and enhanced services in various industries such as healthcare, IT, finance, and manufacturing. However, challenges persist. Economic restructuring, merger and acquisition activity, and regulatory bodies like California Consumer Protection Act and Anti-Money Laundering require compliance. BPO types include offshore, nearshore, and onshore, with voice processing, telemarketing, image editing, and customer care common services. BPO adoption is driven by efficiency, agility, and competitive advantage. Technological advancements like cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence, and IoT are transforming BPO. BPO service providers offer facilities and administration, product engineering, training, and deployment modes like on-premise and cloud. Large enterprises and SMEs outsource ownership models, including captive and third-party, using best-shore, bundled services, and contract-based approaches. BPO challenges include infrastructure equipment, data security, and intellectual property protection. Service providers must ensure business continuity, adhere to industry standards, and offer flexible deployment modes. BPO adoption requires awareness and investment, especially in industries like transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, and Mediterranean consulting.

The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market involves the transfer of data-intensive business processes to third-party service providers. Data security is a significant concern for BPO companies, as data breaches can result in the illegal transfer of confidential, financial, or personal information. This data is typically stored on electronic devices such as servers and computers and includes proprietary process information, technologies, software codes, and passwords. With the increasing use of technology and Internet services worldwide, safeguarding customer data has become essential. Data breaches pose a significant challenge to the global BPO market, potentially hindering its growth during the forecast period.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This business process outsourcing market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user

IT And Telecommunication



BFSI



Retail



Healthcare



Others

Business Segment

Large Enterprises



SMEs

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

1.1 IT and telecommunication- The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market's telecom and IT segment have captured a significant market share, driven by technological advances, increasing data traffic, and rising consumer demand for digital content and communication. Telecom organizations are partnering with IT service providers to develop and market digital solutions, such as 5G-related products and services. To focus on their core offerings, IT and telecom companies outsource customer query management and other operations to service providers. Technological innovations like Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Machine Learning (ML), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are automating processes, leading to operational excellence and fueling the demand for BPO services during the forecast period. This segment's growth is expected to continue due to the increasing need for outsourcing customer support services.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) refers to the practice of an organization delegating external service providers to manage and operate specific business processes. BPO offers flexibility, reduced costs, and enhanced services for various industries, including healthcare and IT. The efficiency and agility gained from BPO enable businesses to focus on their core competencies. Technological improvements, such as cloud computing, IoT, AI technologies, and investment in offshore, nearshore, and onshore locations, have fueled the growth of this market. The adoption of these advanced technologies provides a competitive advantage, enabling businesses to streamline operations, improve customer experience, and reduce operating costs. The BPO market continues to evolve, with the increasing use of AI and automation, making it an essential component of modern business strategies.

Market Research Overview

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) refers to the practice of an organization transferring non-core business functions to an external service provider. This approach offers flexibility, reduced costs, and enhanced services in various industries such as healthcare, IT, and finance and accounting. BPO providers leverage technological advancements like cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence, and standardized platforms to ensure efficiency and agility. Operating costs are minimized as businesses focus on their core competencies. Security, intellectual property, and economic restructuring are crucial considerations in BPO engagements. Regulatory bodies like the California Consumer Privacy Act and Anti-Money Laundering regulations impact the BPO landscape. Inhouse services, manufacturing, telecommunication, and human resource services are common areas for outsourcing. BPO adoption varies from onshore, nearshore, and offshore models, with voice processing, telemarketing, image editing, and virtual staffing among the popular services. The deployment modes range from on-premise to cloud solutions, catering to organizations of all sizes, from large enterprises to SMEs. Competitive advantage is gained through technical improvements, adoption of IoT, AI technologies, and investment in power transmission, transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, and Mediterranean consulting industries.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

IT And Telecommunication



BFSI



Retail



Healthcare



Others

Business Segment

Large Enterprises



SMEs

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio