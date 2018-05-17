Business Process Reimagination Around RPA & AI Technologies will be an $8bn Market by 2022

Despite the hype around RPA and AI technologies leading to the death of BPO and offshore delivery, quite the contrary is the case. The introduction of RPA, and subsequently new digital process models, is leading not just to reinvention of services within existing BPO contracts but to increased penetration of the retained and shared services operations within organizations.

At the same time, approximately 80% of RPA & AI-related business process transformation services are delivered from offshore.

The emergence of these new technologies is supporting considerable revenue growth that is particularly marked in those pure-play BPO vendors with high domain focus, and the digital transformation specialists. Indeed, the services market related to RPA & AI-based business process transformation is forecast to grow from $701m in 2017 to $8,130m by 2022, a compound annual average growth rate of 63%, with high double-digit growth forecast across geographies.

In terms of market evolution: