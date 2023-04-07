Business Processes Outsourcing Global Market Report 2023: Growing Use of Cloud Computing and Increasing Demand for the Adoption of Robotic Process Automation to Drive Sector

DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Processes Outsourcing Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global business processes outsourcing market grew from $269.47 billion in 2017 to $312.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0%. The market is expected to grow from $312.21 billion in 2022 to $374.75 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.7%, and to $460.69 billion in 2032 at a CAGR of 4.2%.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, emergence of start-ups, low-cost talent pool in emerging markets and growth in retail and e-commerce verticals. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period included rising attrition and cybersecurity concerns.



Going forward, growing use of cloud computing and increasing demand for the adoption of robotic process automation will drive the market growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the business processes outsourcing market in the future include skills shortage.



The business processes outsourcing market is segmented by type of service into CRM (customer relationship management) BPO, HRO (human resources outsourcing) BPO, finance and administration (F&A) BPO and other BPO services. The CRM BPO market was the largest segment of the business processes outsourcing market segmented by type of service, accounting for 33.7% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the finance and administration (F&A) BPO market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the business processes outsourcing market segmented by type of service, at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2027.



The business processes outsourcing market is also segmented by end-use industry into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, information technology (IT) and telecom, manufacturing, healthcare and other end-uses. The IT & telecom market was the largest segment of the business processes outsourcing market segmented by end-use industry, accounting for 34.0% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the BFSI market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the business processes outsourcing market segmented by end-use industry, at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2022-2027.



The business processes outsourcing market is segmented by automation type into automated BPO services and non-automated BPO services. The automated BPO services market was the largest segment of the business processes outsourcing market segmented by automation type, accounting for 54.9% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the automated BPO services market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the business processes outsourcing market segmented by automation type, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027.



The business processes outsourcing market is also segmented by service provider's location into North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and rest of world. The Asia Pacific market was the largest segment of the business processes outsourcing market segmented by service provider's location, accounting for 35.7% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the rest of world market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the business processes outsourcing market segmented by service provider's location, at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2022-2027.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the business processes outsourcing market, accounting for 35.7% of the total in 2022. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the business processes outsourcing market will be Middle East and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.37% and 8.03% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Asia Pacific, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.51% and 3.73% respectively.



The global business processes outsourcing market is fragmented, with a large number of players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 16.69% of the total market in 2021. However, this is expected to change during the forecast period as majority of the players are trying to grow inorganically by acquiring smaller companies to improve product portfolio and expand their geographical outreach. ADP was the largest competitor with 4.13% share of the market, followed by Teleperformance with 2.88%, Concentrix with 1.92%, Paychex with 1.56%, Conduent with 1.42%, Arvato Bertelsmann with 1.22%, TCS with 1.13%, DXC Technologies with 0.87%, Accenture with 0.78% and HCL Technologies Limited with 0.78%.



The top opportunities in the business processes outsourcing market by type of service will arise in the HRO BPO segment, which will gain $17.99 billion of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the business processes outsourcing market by end-use industry will arise in the IT & telecom segment, which will gain $22.72 billion of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the business processes outsourcing market by automation type will arise in the automated BPO services segment, which will gain $60.29 billion of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the business processes outsourcing market by service provider's location will arise in the Asia Pacific segment, which will gain $22.40 billion of global annual sales by 2027. The business processes outsourcing market size will gain the most in USA at $5.19 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the business processes outsourcing market includes use of artificial intelligence, leveraging social media customer experience, cloud-based communication, voice analytics, unified communication, strategic partnerships and investments.



Player-adopted strategies in the business processes outsourcing market includes enhancing business activities through strategic acquisitions, providing the highest level of security to clients through the launch of new solutions and strengthening its business operations through new service launches.



