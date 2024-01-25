Business Productivity Software Market to Grow at 15.34% CAGR (2023-2028); Industry Insights, Drivers, Trends, and Challenges Unveiled - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Business Productivity Software Market is projected for substantial growth at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.34%, according to a report by Technavio. The market size is forecasted to witness an increase of USD 87.18 billion between 2023 and 2028, propelled by the rising demand for large-scale business portfolio management, the global prevalence of remote workforces, and the widespread adoption of cloud technology. Gain insights into market scenarios with historical data spanning from 2018 to 2022 and future projections for the period 2024-2028. Claim your FREE report for a comprehensive analysis overview!

Key Drivers, Trends, and Challenges:

Analyzing data from 2023 as the base year, the report highlights key drivers stimulating market growth, notably the surge in remote and distributed workforces globally. The adoption of cloud technology that is essential for business productivity software, is identified as a pivotal trend. However, the challenge lies in the availability of open-source software solutions, posing a threat to market growth. Some of the leading companies such as Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., and others are strategically positioning themselves to fortify their market presence. The report provides detailed analyses of 20 market companies, categorizing them based on key factors and market dominance. Obtain detailed company information with a purchase today.

Market Segmentation Overview:

The market is set for significant growth in the cloud segment, valued at USD 27.30 billion in 2018. North America is forecasted to contribute 37% to the global market growth during the forecast period. This report also has segmented the market based on deployment and end-users. The business productivity software market is set for remarkable expansion, driven by factors reshaping the operational landscape across industries.

Explore growth analysis by revenue at global, regional, and country levels, uncover market trends, growth opportunities, and conduct a thorough analysis for the forecasted period. Obtain actionable insights and stay ahead in an ever-evolving market landscape. If you're ready to explore the dynamics of the business productivity software market, our FREE sample report is just a click away

