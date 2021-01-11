Business professionals get to design, repair, or rebuild their organization's customer-facing services with top faculty and business practitioners from ASU and across the nation

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Services Leadership in the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is launching a new fully online and live interactive program to address organizations' need to adapt, renew, and upgrade their service design and innovation processes.

The Service Process & Innovation Sprint online program is designed to help business professionals apply what they learn to a specific service design challenge at their organization. Attendees will identify this design challenge before the event and apply what they learn each day during the five-day program. They'll come away with an action plan for that process, as well as new tools to apply to any service process they need to create or rethink. For those who attend with a team, the Center for Services Leadership will provide daily sessions with an executive coach who will focus on their company's specific challenge.

The program will lead attendees and their colleagues through the necessary building blocks, quickly and effectively, to achieve their service design and innovation goals. The program features:

Expertise from top university faculty and business practitioners

A fully live and interactive program via a Zoom interface with a focus on the learning experience

Exclusive for teams, executive coaching that works closely with attendees and their colleagues to guide them through the learning each day

A digital badge that attendees can post on social media to display and verify completion of the course

Core topics to be covered:

Designing the service experience with service blueprinting

Delivering service excellence and closing the gaps

Service innovation process and tools

Change management and leadership

Program format and dates:

Attendees and their colleagues will meet with faculty and business practitioners live on Zoom for two hours daily, Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 . This will include meeting in fast-paced large and small group sessions to learn service design concepts and skills. Plus, discussion time and structured networking time with the broader group will take a deeper dive into the learning.

. This will include meeting in fast-paced large and small group sessions to learn service design concepts and skills. Plus, discussion time and structured networking time with the broader group will take a deeper dive into the learning. Teams will meet separately to work through a set of implementation questions to apply what they've learned that day to the process they're working on.

Teams will have scheduled sessions with an executive coach to provide input into their progress and help them problem-solve.

For more details about and to register for the Service Process & Innovation Sprint online program, visit wpcarey.asu.edu/sprintonline.

About the Center for Services Leadership

The Center for Services Leadership is a ground-breaking research center within the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University that concentrates on expanding service innovation by combining the latest scientific insights from the academic world with the best of business strategy in the real world. Explore the website for resources and information for the science of service: research.wpcarey.asu.edu/services-leadership/.

