Business Professor's Vegan Fine Foods' Market & Café to Expand After $1.2m Revenue in First 15 Months

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In its first 15 months since launch, Vegan Fine Foods supermarket and café in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which stocks more than 4,000 products, has turned over an impressive $1.2 million, serving more than 35,000 customers, of whom around 75% are not vegan.

Now, founder Dr. Steven Smith – business professor and former PepsiCo and Procter & Gamble engineer – has ambitious plans to expand the brand through franchising, along with the launch of an online store and private-label products.

The majority of customers at Vegan Fine Foods are not vegan. Dr. Steven Smith, founder of Vegan Fine Foods, aims to be offering an IPO with more than 100 national franchises by 2024.

He's aiming to create an "all-vegan equivalent of Whole Foods."

Dr. Smith – who has been vegan since 1997 – has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on WeFunder to raise additional capital of $1,070,000 for the expansion. Equity crowdfunding allows members of the public to invest in small businesses in their early stages.

"We anticipate that our investors will realize a significant return on their investment," says Dr. Smith. "We expect that they'll begin receiving dividends within two to three years. The other benefit is that they'll be investing in a company that will do more than its share to make the world a better place by supporting and increasing access to vegan foods and accessories to customers everywhere."

Franchise options include the entire Vegan Fine Foods market, Vegan Fine Café only and Vegan Fine Body (health and beauty products) only to appeal to a wider range of people keen to start their own vegan business.

The first private label product, Vegan Fine Wines, was launched in December 2018 and the company plans to roll out its own range of food, health and beauty items.

Details of the WeFunder equity crowdfunding campaign are at: https://wefunder.com/veganfinefoods

About Vegan Fine Foods

Vegan Fine Foods was created to provide a one-stop shop for vegan and plant-based products, as well as an in-house café. Founded by Dr. Steven Smith, the flagship store opened in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in March 2018. Vegan Fine Food Café launched in August 2018 and the company's first private label product Vegan Fine Wines followed shortly in December that year. The company will officially become a franchisor in August 2019.

About Steven Smith

Steven Smith is the founder of Vegan Fine Foods. Born and raised in the New York City metro area, he began his career as an engineer at corporate giants PepsiCo and Proctor & Gamble before completing an MBA and PhD at Rutgers University in New York to teach business full time. He transformed his failing health after switching to a plant-based, vegan diet in 1997. Dr. Smith currently resides in South Florida where he is a professor of business at Florida Atlantic University.

