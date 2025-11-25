Business Psychologist Dr. Melonie Boone Relaunches Boone Management Group, a Management Consulting Firm

SOUTH KINGSTON, R.I., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Former COO and business psychologist Dr. Melonie Boone is relaunching her prior management consulting firm, Boone Management Group (BMG). BMG bridges the gap between vision and performance using an evidence-based, psychology-driven, diagnostic-centric approach to maximize organizational health, advance leadership and team development, and provide executive advising and strategy for lasting, measurable results.

"Boone Management Group is unique in our ability to examine a business holistically, diagnose root causes of issues and challenges, and implement an integrated solution to restore an organization's health, relying on the science-based principles of business psychology," said Dr. Boone, who is a business psychologist specializing in organizational leadership and strategy. "We identify the misalignment, performance barriers, cultural friction, and system breakdowns that hold organizations back and partner with leaders to design and execute strategies that help them refocus their stalled goals."

BMG has roots in Chicago, where Dr. Boone originally launched the firm in 2007 under the name Complete Concepts Consulting after being laid off from her human resources executive position. When her partner left the business, Dr. Boone rebranded Complete Concepts to BMG. Five years later, Dr. Boone pivoted to other related pursuits, including motherhood, opening a publishing house, pursuing her PhD in business psychology, and authoring a book called HEROic Leadership: The Secret to Developing Stronger High Performing Teams Using Psychological Capital. HERO is an acronym for the psychological framework of Hope, Efficacy, Resiliency, and Optimism and informs the approach at Boone Management Group. Dr. Boone also relocated to Rhode Island from Chicago to move into the nonprofit sector as the COO of Edesia Nutrition, where she still serves as executive advisor to the CEO and leadership team.

"I grew up watching my mom as an entrepreneur and started working with her when I was nine, so entrepreneurship is deeply rooted within me. I felt a calling to return to my passion for helping leaders and organizations thrive which led me to relaunch Boone Management Group in 2025," Dr. Boone said. "Today's organizations are experiencing more internal and external headwinds like the call for strategic evolution and leveraging AI to navigate the changing business landscape. It's evident today's businesses need an integrated way to bridge these and other gaps in their organizational health to achieve their vision."

BMG's team is an impressively credentialed cadre of highly educated, senior-level women of color with decades of experience in business strategy, operational leadership, or executive advisory roles. They include:

Business Psychologist Dr. Yayra Tsikudo, BMG VP of Operations and Administration

Executive Advisor December Martin, BMG VP of Client Experience

Executive Advisor Cynthia Gay, BMG Chief of Staff

Executive Advisor Yolanda Macias, BMG VP of Advisory Services

Strategy Expert Claudia Lewis, BMG Senior Consultant

Boone Management Group also relies upon various validated tools like Hogan-certified and proprietary assessments. Diagnostics are central to BMG's approach because they illuminate how an organization truly operates, highlighting its strengths, friction points, and the underlying patterns that shape performance.

"What sets us apart is the integration of rigorous diagnostics and behavioral science with decades of real-world executive leadership experience," said Dr. Boone. "We have the unique ability to offer the high-quality leadership and organizational health assessments to smaller and medium-sized organizations that are usually reserved for large enterprises. We can do this through the scalability of our tools to help more leaders develop their potential."

BMG delivers services through three key pillars:

Organizational Health, including operational assessments and redesign, process optimization, change management and transformation strategy, and strategic planning and execution support.

Leadership & Team Development, with a full suite of evidence-based assessments, targeted development planning, and programs to build high-performing teams.

Executive Advisory & Strategy, to close the gap between goals and performance through 1:1 executive advising, strategic planning, execution support, and talent, culture, and people strategy during organizational change.

"We don't just address the visible signs of underperformance. We identify and remove the underlying barriers that weaken alignment, dilute leadership impact, and prevent teams from executing effectively at every level of the organization," said Dr. Boone. "Very few firms approach organizational health the way we do through an integrated, psychologically grounded, root-cause methodology that strengthens leadership, aligns systems, and drives sustainable performance."

The BMG website is now live at boonemanagementgroup.com. Anyone interested in a discovery call from Boone Management Group can reach out to Dr. Melonie Boone on the BMG contact page.

ABOUT BOONE MANAGEMENT GROUP

Boone Management Group Inc. is a management consulting firm that reveals the hidden gaps between strategy and performance through a science-based, psychologically grounded, and fully integrated approach to organizational health. Relaunched in 2025 by Dr. Melonie Boone, award-winning business psychologist, author, and culture strategist, BMG blends real-world executive experience with evidence-based assessments and proven methodologies. The firm's mission is to strengthen organizational health, accelerate leadership effectiveness, and equip executives with the clarity and strategy needed to achieve lasting, measurable results. Visit boonemanagementgroup.com.

