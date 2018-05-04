Business Risk Partners Extends Coverage to Demotech-Rated Carriers

"Agents and brokers are concerned with their exposure to carrier insolvency and use a variety of tools to manage the exposure," said Karen Lombardo, BRP's E&O product manager. "Demotech has created a niche in the regional and specialty insurer market that serves as a resource to agents needing reliable rating data on more than 400 insurance companies. We are happy to provide this coverage enhancement in the policy."

"BRP has a well-earned reputation for providing products that meet the needs of its clients," said Demotech's president and co-founder Joseph Petrelli." Demotech is pleased that agents will benefit from the expansions of coverage being implemented."

About Business Risk Partners

Founded in 2000, Business Risk Partners (BRP) is a specialty insurance underwriter and program administrator committed to creating long-term, mutually profitable partnerships through superior service and teamwork. Partnering with top global carriers and using proprietary technology, BRP offers a wide variety of professional liability, management liability, data breach/privacy and hybridized specialty solutions to agents and brokers serving middle market customers nationwide. BRP's underwriting specialists are often commended for their ability to turn complicated risks around in 24 hours. Proprietary technology enables real-time quote, bind, issue and servicing and is seen by many as one of the best in the business. BRP is privately held and based in Windsor, Connecticut. www.BusinessRiskPartners.com

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable, and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) to Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. Visit www.demotech.com for more information.

