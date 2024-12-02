Business Risk Partners Hires Barak Canzano as MPL Underwriter

WINDSOR, Conn., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Risk Partners, a leading Specialty Lines Managing General Underwriting Agency, today announced the hiring of Barak Canzano as a Senior Miscellaneous Professional Liability Underwriter.

In his new role, Barak will be instrumental in driving new business and managing renewals by building strong relationships with wholesale agents and brokers. He brings extensive experience in professional liability underwriting, with a proven track record of success in initiating and maintaining client relationships.

"We are excited to welcome Barak to our team," said Lisa Doherty, president and chief executive officer at Business Risk Partners. "At BRP, our culture is driven by collaboration, innovation, and a relentless commitment to excellence. Barak's deep expertise and his client-first approach make him a natural fit. His leadership will play a crucial role in expanding our business and enhancing the value we deliver to our partners."

Barak joins Business Risk Partners from Herbert H. Landy Insurance Agency where he served as Senior Underwriter for nearly two decades managing a large book of Professional Lines business. He previously held various underwriting roles, successfully managing professional liability risks including Real Estate Agents, Real Estate Appraisers, Home Inspectors, Accountants, Lawyers and Cyber.

About Business Risk Partners

Founded in 2000, Business Risk Partners (BRP) is a specialty insurance underwriter and program manager providing innovative and tailored risk solutions to businesses nationwide. With a focus on professional, management, and cyber liability, BRP combines deep industry expertise with exceptional underwriting capabilities. Through strong partnerships with leading carriers, BRP delivers comprehensive coverage designed to meet the unique challenges faced by today's businesses. For more information, visit www.businessriskpartners.com.

