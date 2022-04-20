Business Rules Management System Market to Reach US$ 3.5 Bn by 2032 as Applications of Cloud Computing in Industrial Sector Rises

Need for Automation in BFSI & IT Sectors to Increase Business Rules Management System Sales by 10.6% until 2032

In its latest study, Fact.MR provides a detailed analysis of the global business rules management system market to help readers gain a 360-degree view of the market scenario. It also explicates key aspects including opportunities and challenges influencing sales in the business rules management system market through detailed segmentation including component, deployment type, organizational size, vertical, and regions.

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global business rules management system market is poised to reach around US$ 1.3 Bn in 2022. With sales increasing at a CAGR of 10.6%, the market valuation is projected to surpass US$ 1.8 Bn in 2025, reaching nearly US$ 3.5 Bn by the end of 2032.

Growing need to formalize corporate activities such as improving data consistency, cross-platform collaborations, and lowering IT costs is expected to boost the adoption of legacy modernization. This is expected to spur demand for business rules management systems.

Apart from this, increasing operational activities are fueling applications of cloud computing and other data management solutions. Hence, to increase data storage capacity and support data-driven decision-making, implementation of business rules management system is increasing.

Rising demand for streamlining operations, securing data, and improving customer experience is encouraging organizations to invest in business rules management systems.

The advent of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is increasing the requirement for new policies and advanced business technologies in developing countries such as like China and India. This is likely to create opportunities for growth for business rules management system market players.

Also, surging preference for flexible management systems for improving the permissibility of operations and decisions will continue bolstering sales in the market.

For instance, drools , a business rules management system solution, was launched to provide a new web authoring and rules management application, business rules engine, Eclipse IDE plugin, and support to Decision Model and Notation (DMN) models at Conformance level 3. Such developments are projected to drive the market in the forthcoming years.

Report Attributes Details Expected Market Value (2022A) US$ 1.3 Bn Estimated Year Value (2025E) US$ 1.8 Bn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 3.5 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 10.6%

Key Takeaways:

Based on organizational size, demand among large enterprises is projected to rise at a considerable pace.

By component, the software segment is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the market with a valuation of US$ 1.3 Bn by the end of 2032, on the back of growing number of IT infrastructure in the U.S.

In terms of deployment type, sales in the on-premise segment are likely to grow at a 9.5% CAGR through 2032.

Demand for business rules management systems in Japan is anticipated to increase at a 8.9% CAGR through 2032.

Growth Drivers:

Rising demand for standardization of specific operational activities across various industries is propelling the need for establishment of workplace policies. This is projected to create opportunities for growth in the market.

Integration of advanced technologies such as cloud computing and automation in business enterprises to improve operational efficiencies is likely to augment sales in the market.

Restraints:

Ongoing amendments in business rules to meet changing requirements result in in improper documentation. This makes the implementation of modern technologies time-consuming and costly, which is expected to limit sales.

Lack of skilled and trained professionals in developing countries is anticipated to restrain the implementation of business rules management systems.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading manufacturers operating in the global business rules management system market are integrating advanced technologies such as cloud computing into their product line to improve sales. They are also implementing business strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and mergers to expand their consumer base and business across the globe.

For instance,

July 2020 : Progress Software introduced Corticon.js. It is a server less business rules solution that will help in the development, testing, and deployment of rules for JavaScript.

: Progress Software introduced Corticon.js. It is a server less business rules solution that will help in the development, testing, and deployment of rules for JavaScript. September 2020 : Pegasystems developed Value Finder, which is an artificial intelligence-based system. This new system helped the businesses support the earlier under-resourced group of customers by advancing their product and operational activities.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

ORACLE

FICO

IBM

PEGASYSTEMS

PROGRESS SOFTWARE

More Valuable Insights on Business Rules Management System Market

Fact.MR in its latest study analyses key drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth in the business rules management market during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also provides an in-depth analysis of business rules management system through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Component:

Software



Services

By Deployment Type:

On-premises



Cloud

By Organizational Size:

Large Enterprise



SMEs

By Vertical:

BFSI



Government and Defense



Telecom and IT



Manufacturing



Retail and Consumer Goods



Healthcare and Life Sciences



Transportation and Logistics



Energy and Utilities



Others

By Region:

North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Business Rules Management System Market Report

At what rate will the global business rules management system market grow during the forecast period?

What is the expected revenue of the business rules management system market during 2022-2032?

Which are the challenges restraining growth in the business rules management system market?

What are the expected sales of the business rules management system in 2022?

Which are the factors driving the business rules management system market during the 2022-2032?

Which region is expected to dominate the global business rules management system market during forecast period?

SOURCE Fact.MR