Business Software Startup Moves Its Headquarters to Lexington, KY After Aggressive Hiring Spree

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Systemz , a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company focused on digital payment and business management solutions, is moving its offices to the top floor of a downtown Lexington high-rise.

Brian Nichols, CEO of Sky Systemz, signs paperwork for their new home office in Lexington, KY. The 18th floor of the Vine Center is the new home of Sky Systemz.

Sky will relocate from their 2,700-square-foot office space in Harrodsburg, KY to a near 14,000-square-foot commercial space atop the Vine Center in the heart of downtown Lexington. Over the last year, Sky has quickly outgrown its humble beginnings and is focused on scaling their business for the big stage. The company's growth has exceeded 1,000% over the last two years!

"It was no longer sustainable running our operations, sales, distribution, and service center with everyone piled into a single room," said CEO Brian Nichols. "With our goals to surpass a compound annualized growth rate (CAGR) of 300% over the next three years, coupled with our hiring initiatives to add 100 new staff over the next 24 months - we needed a large place to support our growth and expand even more when ready."

Sky was founded in 2017, then launched in late 2019 as a point-of-sale system and payment processor. Since 2017, Sky has grown from a small team of Nichols, a few family members and a couple friends, to over 50 employees after recently hiring 15 new staff in June. The new location will allow Sky to hire and relocate talent in Kentucky.

As the platform has expanded over the last two years, Sky is no longer the 'little Cloud POS that could', but has established itself as a serious contender in the fintech market with its innovative "bolt-on"cloud tech to run complex applications.

Competitors in the industry include: Square primarily works with small businesses that fit in their out of the box solution; Toast aims to serve restaurants; Shopify is focused on e-commerce first businesses. Meanwhile, Sky was built to serve an unmet need for professional service customers that require customizable solutions - a market they believe has been overlooked.

The company plans to move into the office in mid-July. Current plans include private offices for leadership, multiple conference rooms, an open collaborative environment for sales & customer success teams, and an audio/video studio for the marketing team.

Nichols concludes, "this new office gives us the space to hire and train staff, support our customers, and build new features efficiently from a central office. Now, with a streamlined growth process in place, I am very excited to see what we accomplish in the years ahead as we scale nationwide."

Sky Systemz is a cloud-based digital payments and financial technology company. With no contracts, no monthly fees, and low rates, Sky is a partner to businesses nationwide who want to grow their business while keeping more of their profits.

