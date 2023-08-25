Business Spend Management Software Market: Transforming Financial Operations - CAGR of 11.2% to 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Spend Management Software Market, By Component, By Solution, By End-use Industry, and By Region- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the realm of business operations, the global Business Spend Management Software Market takes center stage, poised to reach a remarkable valuation of $38.68 billion by 2030 from $18.43 billion in 2023, with a robust CAGR of 11.2%.

Unveiling Business Spend Management: A Holistic Perspective

Business Spend Management (BSM) Software orchestrates diverse business processes, encompassing Procurement, Invoicing, Expense Management, and Other Cash Disbursements, all supported by cutting-edge software. It encompasses Budgeting, inventory management, contract lifecycle management, supplier management, strategic sourcing, and analytics.

Functioning in tandem with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Human Capital Management (HCM), BSM employs multiple technologies to automate spend-related activities, creating a streamlined procure-to-pay (P2P) process. BSM offers real-time spending insights, facilitating thorough analysis across all expenditure categories.

Dynamic Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

  • Increasing adoption of BSM across businesses
  • Integration of advanced technologies with BSM solutions

Restraints:

  • Lack of trained professionals

Market Opportunities:

  • Higher adoption of cloud technology, driving cloud-based deployment

Key Features of the Study:

  • Exploration of potential revenue streams across segments and insightful elucidation of attractive investment propositions.
  • Critical insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches, regional outlook, and competitive strategies embraced by industry leaders.
  • Profiling of industry leaders based on parameters like company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans.

Deciphering Insights for Informed Decision-Making:

Insights from this report empower marketing professionals and management authorities to make judicious choices regarding future product launches, product enhancements, market expansion, and marketing strategies. Stakeholders can leverage the array of strategy matrices used to analyze the global Business Spend Management Software Market, simplifying their decision-making process.

Detailed Market Segmentation:

Global Business Spend Management Software Market, By Component:

  • Software/Platform
  • Services
Global Business Spend Management Software Market, By Deployment Type:

  • On-Premise
  • SaaS

Global Business Spend Management Software Market, By Enterprise Size:

  • SMEs
  • Large Enterprises

Global Business Spend Management Software Market, By Solution:

  • Contract & Tender Management
  • Procure-to-Pay Solutions
  • Travel & Expense Management
  • Supplier & Risk Management
  • Spend Management/Spend Analytics

Global Business Spend Management Software Market, By End Use Industry:

  • BFSI
  • Education
  • Energy & Utility
  • Healthcare
  • Hospitality
  • IT & Telecom
  • Manufacturing
  • Retail

Global Business Spend Management Software Market, By Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles:

  • Advanced
  • Ariba, Inc. (SAP SE)
  • Coupa Software Inc
  • GEP, Procurify
  • Sage Intacct Inc. (The Sage Group PLC),
  • Sievo
  • SutiSoft, Inc.
  • TOUCHSTONE GROUP PLC
  • VA Tech Ventures Pvt Limited (Happay)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

180

Forecast Period

2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$18.43 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$38.68 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

11.2 %

Regions Covered

Global

