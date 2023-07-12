Business Support Services Global Market Report 2023: Market is Expected to Grow to $931.35 Billion in 2027 - Long-term Forecast to 2032

DUBLIN, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Support Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global business support services market has experienced significant growth, expanding from $624.82 billion in 2022 to $681.66 billion in 2023, at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. Projections indicate that the market is poised for further expansion, reaching a value of $931.35 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 8.1%.

Among the regions, Western Europe emerged as the largest market for business support services in 2022, followed by Asia-Pacific. The market report encompasses a comprehensive analysis of regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is playing a pivotal role in customer support activities, offering substantial benefits to businesses. AI systems are capable of performing tasks that traditionally required human intelligence, such as speech recognition, language translation, visual perception, and decision-making.

By leveraging AI, organizations can handle customer grievances and interactions without human intervention, leading to enhanced efficiency and reduced operational costs. Additionally, AI enables bulk ticket management, multi-language support, and auto-responding to large volumes of emails. Noteworthy companies utilizing AI in customer support include China Merchant Bank, Fiat Argentina, Toshiba France, and KLM airlines.

