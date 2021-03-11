Business technology provider, Visionet Systems, launches PartnerLinQ, a unified connectivity solution delivering complete supply chain transparency and control

CRANBURY, N.J., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business technology solutions and services provider, Visionet Systems Inc. launched its flagship digital supply chain connectivity solution, PartnerLinQ, today. PartnerLinQ rapidly enhances the scalability of global operations and delivers complete control, visibility, and transparency to enterprises across their supply chains and eCommerce.

To learn more, visit the PartnerLinQ website here.

Digital connectivity for the new era

PartnerLinQ brings a host of innovative capabilities to the table. It seamlessly connects multi-tier global supply chain networks, channels, marketplaces, and core systems to provide unified connectivity for the future. It is hosted on Microsoft Azure and gives users the benefit of limitless flexibility by integrating with legacy, as well as cloud-hosted enterprise systems, to build next-generation, digital partner ecosystems.

Industries such as food and beverages, retail, logistics, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) can leverage PartnerLinQ's multi-channel integration capabilities to pair it with a headless commerce architecture. This enables them to deliver personalized, end-to-end experiences for their supply chain partners—from trading partners to customers. PartnerLinQ also helps merchants increase their profits and enjoy a faster time to market for their products.

Jawad Khan, Executive Vice President, Professional Services at Visionet said, "Supply chain connectivity, visibility, and transparency are essential for business continuity and success. Today's supply chain networks depend heavily on hybrid-cloud systems and AI-powered analytics to improve flexibility, scalability, and visibility into business-critical insights. PartnerLinQ, powered by Azure cloud, intelligent automation, deep integration capabilities, and real-time analytics, opens up a whole new world of competitive advantage for enterprises."

PartnerLinQ processes over 100 million transactions per month and connects 2000+ partner networks worldwide for global logistics and F&B firms. This has made PartnerLinQ the preferred digital supply chain solution for several leading brands across multiple industries. Its seamless and diverse connectivity capabilities also make it a preferred solution on Microsoft AppSource.

The PartnerLinQ Brand Philosophy

PartnerLinQ's brand identity showcases a simplistic yet futuristic look. The icon resembles infinity that represents boundless connectivity and end-to-end transparency across the global supply chain and ecommerce ecosystem.

About Visionet

Visionet Systems, Inc. (www.visionet.com) is a US-based Microsoft Gold Partner that provides technology solutions and services to a wide array of industry verticals. With more than 350 clients worldwide, Visionet is the leading Microsoft partner recognized among top ERP VARs with a proud history of developing and deploying Microsoft-preferred AppSource solutions.

SOURCE Visionet

Related Links

https://www.visionet.com

