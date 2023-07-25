Business to business (B2B) E-commerce market to grow by USD 7,354.98 billion from 2022 to 2027, Amazon.com Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. emerge as key contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce market is set to grow by USD 7,354.98 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 11.92% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in the adoption of B2B E-commerce in developing countries. Businesses in developing nations have come to recognize the many benefits that online trading can bring, which led to a significant shift toward digital operations and the incorporation of digital technologies into everyday business practices. The benefits include cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and broader market reach. These days, almost everyone has access to mobile devices, meaning that businesses can reach their customers regardless of their location, increasing the access to communicate with their customers and transact business online. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business to Business (b2b) E-Commerce Market 2023-2027

The business to business (B2B) e-commerce market covers the following areas:

The report on the business to business (B2B) e-commerce market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Business To Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

An increase in strategic collaboration among vendors in B2B E-commerce is an influential trend in the market. Market vendors increasingly focus on collaborating strategically to gain a competitive edge. The rising need for businesses to enhance their offerings and improve their customer experience drives this trend. For instance, vendors can collaborate on product development to create innovative solutions that cater to specific industry needs, which can result in more comprehensive product offerings that meet the varied requirements of different target audiences. Hence, such trends are expected to fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The rise in the number of data and cybersecurity concerns challenges the growth of the B2B e-commerce market. The growing B2B E-commerce leads to a significant rise in data and cybersecurity concerns. As businesses embrace the digital age and various technologies, they also open themselves up to increased risks. Furthermore, B2B E-commerce also faces legal and regulatory requirements related to data privacy. The issues include the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Also, the risk of insider threats is becoming more prevalent in B2B E-commerce, where employees with malicious intent or negligence can put sensitive business information at risk. Hence, such challenges are expected to hamper the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Business To Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This business-to-business e-commerce market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (home and kitchen, beauty and personal care, consumer electronics, and clothing and others), business segment (small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The home and kitchen segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes furniture, home decor, kitchen appliances, and other household items and has witnessed an impressive growth rate in recent years due to various factors. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the greater internet penetration, the rise of mobile commerce, and a shift toward online shopping. Additionally, various businesses are making efforts to reduce their carbon footprint and are looking for sustainable alternatives to traditional home and kitchen items. Hence, such factors are expected to propel the growth of the home and kitchen segment in the global market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers business-to-business e-commerce services such as Alibaba.com for B2B e-commerce.

Related Reports:

The e-commerce market size in Poland is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.56% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 28,094.56 million. This e-commerce market report in Poland extensively covers market segmentation by type (B2B and B2C) and application (home appliances, fashion products, groceries, books, and others). The advantages of e-commerce platforms are notably driving market growth.

The office stationery and supplies B2B market size is expected to increase by USD 18.73 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.85%. Furthermore, this market research report extensively covers market segmentation by type (paper products, desk supplies, stationery and mailing supplies, computer and printer supplies, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the major factors that will drive the growth of the global office stationery and supplies B2B market during the forecast period will be the increasing business expansion across the world.

Business To Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,354.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 11.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., BigCommerce Holdings Inc., ChinaAseanTrade.com, DIYTrade, eBay Inc., EC21 Inc., Eworldtrade.com, Flexfire LEDs Inc., Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd., Increff, IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd., Mercateo Deutschland AG, Newegg Business Inc., PT Bhinneka Mentaridimensi, Shopify Inc., Storehippo, Trade B2B, and Xometry Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

